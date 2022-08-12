Ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi makes a surprising revelation about his mother’s attitude after leaving the reality: “Never talk to me again”

Shortly after leaving the hospital, Mussi declared that things with his mother were not going well and that he does not intend to establish any close relationship with her.

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi opened his heart again and talked about the dramatic moments he lived after leaving the most guarded house in Brazil and revealed his mother’s surprising behavior while he was hospitalized, recovering from a serious accident. It is not news to fans that the young man does not have good relations with his mother and the friction continues even after the ex-BBB almost lost his life.

When participating in the reality show, Rodrigo vented and said that his mother threw him out of the house when he was still a child. In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, this Wednesday (10), Rodrigo revealed that she was removed from the hospital where he was recovering for taking a photograph of him without permission.

Still in a chat with the journalist, Mussi revealed that he was surprised to be sought after by his mother shortly after his elimination from the BBB. The contact was to ask for money, which caused the boy to revolt: “I had a message from my mother. She asked me for 50 thousand reais and I said ‘never talk to me again’”, he reported.

