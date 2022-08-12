Exam confirms that suspect killed the girl

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais confirmed last night that Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira, 50, is responsible for the death of the girl Bárbara Victória, 10. On August 2, the day the girl’s body was found in Ribeirão das Neves, in Greater Belo Horizonte, he made genetic material available for DNA testing at the Criminalistics Institute in the capital and was subsequently released. The genetic material of Oliveira, who was found dead two days after the crime, is compatible with that identified in the child’s body, according to information from the government of Minas Gerais.

On the day of the disappearance, Bárbara left the house around 5:30 pm, wearing pink shorts and an Atlético-MG shirt. She went to a bakery in the Landi neighborhood and left the establishment with a bag of bread. Family members said that the route used to be covered in less than five minutes and that, given the girl’s delay, they started looking for her. With signs of asphyxia, the girl was found lying in the bush next to a small field on the outskirts, two days later.

On Thursday of last week (4) the government of Minas Gerais reported that the main suspect in the killing of the 10-year-old girl had been found dead on Wednesday afternoon (3) with evidence of having committed suicide by hanging.

According to the Minas Gerais police, Barbara suffered sexual abuse and was killed by asphyxiation. She disappeared on July 31, a Sunday. On the night of the crime, Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira was taken to the police station, where he provided clarification and was released due to lack of concrete evidence.