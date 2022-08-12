Exclusive! Billie Eilish to headline Lollapalooza Brazil

Now you can prepare your pocket, think of the best look and vent your emotion, because the LeoDias column discovered that the 10th edition of Lollapalooza Brasil, which will take place on March 24, 25 and 26, 2023, will go down in the history of the greats festivals in the country. Singer Billie Eilish, one of the biggest revelations of the new era, will headline the event.

The 20-year-old artist, also a record holder for trophies in the biggest music awards, is already the right name for Lolla, which will once again be based at the Interlagos race track, in São Paulo. The announcement will be made shortly by the organization.

In 2020, due to the pandemic Billie Eilish had to cancel her world tour, Where Do We Go, which would pass through Brazil.

Billie is currently working on her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, which began to be prepared and recorded while the world was taking a break, in the pandemic. In that moment, the singer saw the opportunity to dig into her personal trauma, putting in her lyrics the fear of interviews, abusive love affairs and toxic friendships, which came back to haunt her. The release took place exactly one year ago and was acclaimed by music critics.

His awards include 7 Grammy Awards, 2 American Music Awards, 16 Guinness World Records, 3 MTV Video Music Awards and 1 Oscar. She is the youngest person and the first woman to win the top 4 Grammy categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist) in the same year.

