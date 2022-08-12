





Ezra Miller is now a suspect in family disappearance case Photo: Instagram/Golden Globes/Modern Popcorn

Ezra Miller, interpreter of the hero Flash in “Justice League”, started to be investigated by the Prosecutor of Vermont, USA, for the disappearance of a family.

The actor is the prime suspect in the disappearance of a 25-year-old girl and her three children, ages 5, 4 and 1, who were allegedly living with him on his Vermont farm. According to the American magazine Rolling Stone, the state police are carrying out investigations and point out that Miller may be hiding the whereabouts of the four.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, officials tried at least twice over the past weekend to deliver the mother a subpoena from the prosecutor, which demanded the removal of the youths both from the property and from her care.

Miller, however, reportedly told officers that the family hadn’t lived there for months, which the State’s Attorney’s Office was seeing as an attempt to “escape the subpoena”.

According to Rolling Stone, it was during the search for the missing family that police gained access to evidence that led to Miller being charged with breaking and entering and stealing several bottles of alcohol from his neighbor’s home in mid-May.

According to a police report posted online, the Vermont State Police were notified on May 1 of a possible theft when residents of Miller’s neighborhood reported that “several bottles of alcohol were removed from inside the home while the homeowners did not were present”. After an investigation, which included statements and analysis of surveillance videos, police found probable cause to charge the actor. The preliminary hearing was set for September 26.

A local source told the magazine that several police officers were at Ezra Miller’s home Tuesday night (8/9) for nearly an hour, two days after he received his subpoena to appear in Vermont Superior Court in the theft case. .

Rolling Stone noted that the mother was posting daily on social media until mid-July, when her account was apparently deleted.

The subpoena for the children’s collection was prompted by the complaint that Miller was sheltering the mother and her young children in unsafe conditions, with weapons, ammunition and drugs strewn across the property. Several sources with knowledge of the situation, including the children’s father, made the allegations to Rolling Stone in a report published in June.

The woman reportedly moved to Miller’s farm in mid-April after meeting the actor in Hawaii. In June, after the allegations, she came forward, saying that the actor was helping her escape an abusive marriage.

Criminal allegations against Miller, which include assaults on women and alleged seduction of minors, began to emerge in February, intensified between March and April, and multiplied in the following months, culminating in August in the formal accusation of theft by the Vermont police. .

The actor’s woes became public after he was accused of trying to hang a woman in a bar in Iceland in February. After that, he was arrested in March in Hawaii for creating a riot at another bar and booked in April on suspicion of second-degree assault at a party at a private residence, also in Hawaii – in an outbreak, he threw a chair away that hit a woman.

He was then the subject of two restraining orders. The first was made by the parents of an 18-year-old girl from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the Dakota region, who allege Miller manipulated their daughter since she was 12. At 18, she dropped out of school and ran away from home, ending up at the actor’s residence. The young woman wrote on her Instagram that Miller helped her through a difficult time.

The second was made by parents of a 12-year-old in Massachusetts, after Miller allegedly got into an aggressive confrontation with her family, displayed a gun and embarrassed the child with hugs and gender comments, upon discovering she defined herself as non-binary. .

All these problems have kept the actor’s name in the police news and the situation tends to linger for a long time, even if he behaves from now on, with the resulting hearings for his actions.

As a result, Warner Bros. would have already decided to take Miller off new projects, replacing him as the Flash hero. But he faces a dilemma regarding the finished film. The costs to replace him in production would simply be too expensive—not only is the actor in almost every scene, he even has a dual role, as a Flash from another universe. It would also be difficult to shelve the release, after the millionaire expenses invested in its production and after the decision to do so with “Batgirl”. It would be too much damage.

The situation was criticized by filmmaker Kevin Smith, who during his podcast “Hollywood Babble-On” pointed out that Warner decided to cancel “Batgirl”, a film starring a Latin actress, but kept the release of “The Flash”, despite of the various accusations made against its protagonist.

“I don’t give a damn how bad the ‘Batgirl’ movie is, no one in this movie is problematic or has something in real life that you need to work around. In ‘The Flash’ we all know there’s a big problem! Flash is Reverse Flash in real life,” Smith said.

“The Flash” is set for release on June 23, 2023.