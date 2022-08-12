Ezra Miller Suspected in Missing Mother and Three Children

According to Rolling Stone magazine, a 25-year-old woman and her three children have been living in an Ezra Miller estate since April. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A 25-year-old mother and her three children, aged between one and five, are missing. The last clue of the family’s whereabouts was the actor’s residence. Ezra Millerin Vermont, in United States. according to the magazine Rolling Stone, the police are investigating and the evidence points out that the actor may be hiding the location of the four.

The publication had access to court documents that show that, at least twice, bailiffs tried to give the mother an emergency care order requested by the United States Public Ministry. The document called for the removal of the family from the actor’s care and residence.

The dispatch of the order was made out of caution for the safety of the children, as firearms, ammunition and marijuana were found on Miller’s property.

Also according to the magazine, several police officers were at Ezra Miller’s house on the night of August 9, although the reason for the inspection has not been disclosed. The children’s mother, who posted on the actor’s property social media daily until mid-July, had her accounts deleted. The star, however, defends himself by saying that the family has not lived in his house for months.

The children’s father also made accusations against the actor. he told the rolling stone who has not been allowed to see his children since their mother took the children to the actor’s home in mid-April. He also alleges that he didn’t call the police or try to confront Miller because he “doesn’t want the kids to see anything like that”, but that he sought help from social services and was unsuccessful.

understand the story

The children’s mother moved to Ezra Miller’s farm in mid-April after meeting the actor in Hawaii, occasion he was arrested twice on charges of assault, robbery and threat.

In June, the actor was accused of assaulting and drugging a fan who, according to reports, they had dated since she was twelve. The girl’s family has applied for a restraining order against him. Miller was accused of harassing another child, a non-binary person, also twelve years old and given another restraining order. The actor, who plays the character The Flash in the DC Comics film franchise, is at risk of being cut from production for the allegations shown.