‘Face and Courage’: Pat discovers Ítalo’s frame and demands an explanation | come around

Remember Pat’s Car Explosion Scene
Pat is hit by explosion
The stuntwoman goes out with her mother when she sees suspicious people around her.
Without hesitation, she jumps into the fray and a man introduces himself to her as security.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) realizes that she is being followed and goes on the attack — Photo: TV Globo
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 15th to 20th
“Patrícia Lima? Stop! We’re here for your security,” he says.
Pat does not listen to the guy and believes he is being ambushed, in which he says who hired him: Ítalo (Paulo Lessa)
“It’s okay. You discovered us and now it’s not secret anymore. We work for Ítalo.”
Not believing what he has just learned, Pat demands explanations from his partner.
“Italo! You’re going to explain to me what this story is about taking over my life!”, she sentences.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Italo (Paulo Lessa) tells Pat (Paolla Oliveira) that he put security on her and Moa’s (Marcelo Serrado) track — Photo: TV Globo
Ítalo argues that he put security on her and Moa’s (Marcelo Serrado) track:
“You two have been in danger for a long time, actually, since you got back from that trip,” he says, who says he’s put security in place since the murder of actress Yeva (Lana Rhodes).
Pat and Moa don’t understand when Ítalo talks about the “people who work for him”, and the former security guard and parkour instructor reveals that he has a company and doesn’t need to keep explaining about his business.
“I think Ítalo is so mysterious. And I didn’t like him acting without our consent! It’s something that affects our lives. If he did that, he can do other things”, comments the stuntwoman with Moa, very suspicious.
The scenes will air from this Friday, 12/8, in Cara e Coragem.
12 Aug
Friday
Lou screams for help and manages to get out of Renan’s apartment. Rico is surprised by Lou’s delay. Enzo notices an atmosphere between Olivia and Alfredo at Milton’s bakery. Rico believes that it was Renan who trapped Lou in the house. Pat, Moa and Ítalo do not give the formula to Jonathan. Danilo confesses to Rebeca that he has illicit business. Jonathan asks Anita on a date. Alfredo tells Milton that he broke up with Pat. Anita and Marcia comment on the atmosphere between Lucas and Jessica. Lou threatens to walk away from Rico if he keeps picking on Renan. Lucas asks Jessica to go out with him. Renan makes Lou believe that she is to blame for the disappearance of his key and cell phone. Rico takes Marcinha to lunch at her parents’ house and introduces her to Teca and Gustavo. Pat realizes she is being followed.
