Facebook and Amazon have 50,000 free courses for the metaverse

The lack of technology professionals has worried the giants of the sector. So much so that some companies have invested in the training of professionals. Facebook and Amazon, for example, will prepare 50,000 Brazilians to work with the metaverse. And there’s more: it’s all free.

Training starts soon, on August 20th. The companies came together to promote the preparation of new professionals, mainly due to the difficulty in finding qualified professionals in the area in the market.

Like Facebook and Amazon, other companies around the world are betting on training workers. It is a way of preparing people for the job market, given the scarcity technology workforce. A problem that is expected to grow even more in the coming years.

The partnership program between Meta (formerly Facebook) and Amazon is the Portal Tech Program. The idea is to train 50,000 Brazilians in cloud technology, digital marketing and to work with the metaverse.

The idea is to help young people and adults trained in public schools. In addition, the demand is for people from underrepresented groups, that is women, black people and the LGBTQIA+ community.

New professionals who undergo training will be free to seek employment in other companies as well. The proposal is to meet the great demand by technology professionals.

Therefore, the free program starts on August 20th. Those interested in participating in the free training can register through the program’s official website: www.portaltechs.com.

The program is divided into two phases. The first is access to knowledge. Online courses will be offered for those who are curious about the main global technological trends and tools.

The second phase is training for employability. 2,000 people will be chosen to take the professional programming course, specializing in one of three sectors: cloud computing, metaverse or digital marketing. Among the requirements is a high school education in a public school.