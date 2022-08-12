Faithful adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic, ‘Sandman’ is Netflix’s hit

✪✪✪✪ The series sandmanavailable at Netflixis a visual and narrative delight especially for those who are already a fan of the writer’s universe Neil Gaiman — but the best news is that it is possible for anyone interested in fantasy to be enchanted by the production.

+CCXP 2022: Check out the credential art based on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Exclusive)

With ten episodes, sandman is based on the comic book of the same name released in 1988. Since then, the adventure of Morpheus, the king of dreams, and his Endless brothers (like death itself) has collected fans all over the world.

Check below 5 reasons to marathon the 10 episodes of season 1.

UNCOMPLICATED NARRATIVE

In addition to delivering a faithful version based on the HQ, sandman achieves the feat of explaining its complex plot simply, without sounding too didactic. We get to know the world of Morpheus quickly, as well as the vastness of his realm (the Dreaming) and powers. He has a gift for creating dreams and nightmares and is a brother to other intriguing creatures such as Death, Desire and Despair—very powerful Endless beings.

GREAT CAST

Tom Sturridge puts on a show as the protagonist Morpheus/Sandman, but he’s not alone all the time. Some of his Endless brothers appear, such as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston). Characters like Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), Coríntio (Boyd Holbrook) and Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) are also present and lavish talent.

REFLECTIONS ON LIFE

The presence of death itself brings a certain melancholy. There is one episode in particular (the sixth) that presents the relationship between her and dream, as well as how her work is done on Earth. It’s not just about “taking” lives, it’s about making the importance of seizing the days clear. The way the series deals with this theme is exciting, even more so with a jovial character who admires those he follows towards the end.

Continues after advertising

+5 movie premieres in the 2nd semester that you can’t miss

FANTASY IS THE FOCUS

One of the most interesting elements of sandman is that each episode brings a different perspective within the same universe. In this case, it is a vast universe, with countless characters and possibilities. Therefore, there is a certain kind of experimentation with genres (episode 5 stands out for being scarier, for example), but what stands out is Gaiman’s central idea: a fantasy about eternal beings, as well as his questions and the relationship they have with Earth and humans.

GOOD VISUAL EFFECTS

A great story that travels through space and time needs good visual work. And, as in several series produced by Netflix, the result is satisfactory. The stars, hell and Earth are portrayed with care and attention to detail. The costume is also beautiful. There is also a breathtaking duel between Dream and Lucifer as it expresses the immense powers of each character.

+Subscribe to Vejinha from 9.90.

Published in VEJA São Paulo of August 17, 2022, issue nº 2802

Every Friday morning, entertainment reporter Barbara Demerov makes a selection of movies and series to watch in theaters or at home. register here to receive our newsletter Email registered successfully! You will soon receive our email