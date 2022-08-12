family fears escape of bolsonarista

The family of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, who was shot dead in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), says they fear that the house arrest of criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho could facilitate the shooter’s eventual escape. Yesterday, Guaranho was taken home after being discharged from the hospital, where he is being monitored with the aid of an electronic anklet.

“The family fears that the defendant’s location in a border municipality, at home, may facilitate his evasion”, said lawyer Daniel GodoyIan Martins Vargas, Paulo Henrique Guerra Zuchoski and Andrea Godoywho defend Arruda’s family.

Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Guaranho killed Arruda, who was holding, on July 9, his 50th birthday party with a PT theme.

Where would the bolsonarista be trapped? Initially, Guaranho would be imprisoned in the Criminal Medical Complex in Pinhais, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, but the institution claimed not to have the structure to receive the shooter due to his “serious clinical condition”. The position supported the conversion of preventive detention into house arrest, signed yesterday by judge Gustavo Germano Francisco arguellofrom the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu.

Legal representatives of the victim’s family criticized the decision. “[O governo do Paraná] has a legal obligation to provide the custody service of prisoners who require medical care.”

What was the prosecutor’s reaction? In a note, the MP-PR (Public Ministry of Paraná) also criticized what it believes to be “negligence by the state of Paraná”. The agency requested the transfer of Guaranho to one of the units of Depen (National Penitentiary Department) or to another state as an alternative to the impossibility of transfer to the state prison.

“[É lamentável que] we all have to watch, astonished, by the absolute omission and negligence of the State of Paraná, the release [de Guaranho] through the front door of the hospital”, said the MP. There has still been no expression from the judge regarding the prosecutor’s request.

wanted by UOLthe Paraná state government informed that it will not comment on the case.

electronic monitoring

Guaranho’s preventive detention was converted into house arrest with the help of monitoring by an electronic anklet for up to 90 days. The equipment was installed around 9:45 pm yesterday, after the shooter was discharged from the Ministro Costa Cavalcanti hospital in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

In his decision, Judge Arguello criticized the prison unit’s delay in reporting that it was unable to receive Guaranho. “As if the absurd situation of noting the total technical incapacity of the state to comply with the court order that decreed the defendant’s preventive detention were not enough, there is the unbelievable failure to communicate his inability in a timely manner”, quoted the magistrate in the document.

The criminal police officer will only be able to leave his home in case of need for medical attention and must not leave the city without prior judicial authorization. He was charged with aggravated homicide for futile motive and common danger, with a penalty that can range from 12 to 30 years in prison.

Assaults after killing

After being hit by six shots, Guaranho took more than 20 kicks to the head in just under six minutes, as revealed by the UOL, who had access to security camera footage at the crime scene. The attacks are part of a parallel investigation by the Civil Police of Paraná, which is investigating the impact of the injuries suffered by Guaranho as a result of the beating carried out by three men.

With firearm projectile fragments lodged in his head, the criminal police officer was shot in the mouth, arms, left leg and grazed the neck, according to information given to the UOL by his legal representatives. The criminal police officer also suffered a fractured jaw.