Fátima Bernardes exposes video involving William Bonner

Fátima Bernardes shared a report from her ex-husband’s newspaper

Fátima Bernardes, which is now part of Globo’s entertainment team, for a long time occupied the bench at Jorna Nacional. Even far from the news, the journalist remains attentive to the main events that are reported on the news, which is anchored by her ex-husband William Bonner.

Proof of this is that this Thursday (11), Fátima published on her Instagram a video that shows the report of the National Journal about the reading of the letter in defense of democracy, which gathered thousands of people in front of the USP Law School, in São Paulo, yesterday afternoon.

The video, published on the official profile of the newscast on social networks, shows the reading of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law”, which received more than 900 thousand signatures. The report informs that “thousands of people” followed the event, considered by some experts as historic. The post was shared by Fátima Bernardes.

NEW PATH

After leaving daily journalism, Fátima Bernardes migrated to the entertainment field. The Globo contractor is now about to head a new program at the station and they have been very excited about her new challenge. The presenter of “The Voice Brasil” made a point of sharing her excitement and exposing her new co-workers, who will compose the team of judges, of the musical reality.

The former presenter of “Encontro”, can’t wait to debut in the new program, and published a video on her Instagram praising her new partners. “Look how amazing this eleventh edition of #TVB will be. I can’t be more excited for my debut on November 15th. Until then, there will be a lot of news. Very happy with my partners @gabyamarantos, @iza, @micheltelo and @tatafersoza. So proud”, captioned Fátima Bernardes.