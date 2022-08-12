FBI Seek Nuke Documents From Trump House, Washington Post Says







Donald Trump photo: Reuters

US federal agents were looking for documents related to nuclear weapons when they searched former US President Donald Trump’s Florida home this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

It was unclear whether such documents were recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The US Department of Justice asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as a political response.

The request means the public will soon be able to learn more about what investigators were looking for during the unprecedented search of a former president’s home.

The search was part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed documents from the White House when he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are confidential.

US Attorney General and Attorney General Merrick Garland, nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, told a news conference that he personally approved the search. The Justice Department also seeks to make public a written receipt for seized items.

“The department does not make such a decision lightly. Whenever possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search, and to narrowly limit any searches undertaken,” said Garland.

A source familiar with the matter said the FBI recovered about 10 boxes from Trump’s property during the search.

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the search.

The administration has until 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday to inform the court whether Trump’s lawyers will oppose the release of the warrant. The case is before Judge Bruce Reinhart, who reviewed the warrant to ensure the Justice Department had sufficient probable cause for the search.

In trying to open the warrant, the Justice Department did not ask the judge to release the affidavit in support of the warrant, the contents of which could include confidential information.

Two of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran and John Rowley, did not respond to a request for comment.

In an earlier statement on his Truth social network, Trump said: “My lawyers and representatives are fully cooperating, and very good relationships have been established. The government could have what it wants, if we have it.”