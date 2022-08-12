Federal Constitution provides for a minimum wage of R$ 6,000

According to monthly surveys by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), the minimum wage is always less than ideal. In June, for example, the salary should be R$ 6,527.67, in July, the amount was R$ 6,388.55.

considering the national floor at R$1,212, the ideal value for salaried Brazilians is almost 5 times higher. This just shows that citizens live on an extremely low value compared to the prices of products and services needed on a daily basis.

Minimum wage according to the Constitution

To carry out the research, the Department considers the prices of the items that make up the basic food basket in Brazilian capitals. In August, in 9 of them, there was an increase in the price of food. In this context, the worker who receives a minimum wage must have a working day of 120 hours to acquire the product.

According to information from Dieese, the study takes into account the Federal Constitution with regard to the national floor. In short, the value determined by the government The minimum wage must be enough to cover food, housing, health, clothing, hygiene, education, transportation, social security and leisure expenses.

In July, seven cities showed an increase in the price of basic food baskets. On the other hand, four pointed to a reduction. Check out:

Victory: + 1.14%;

Salvador: + 0.98%;

Brasilia: + 0.80%;

Recife: + 0.70%;

Campo Grande: + 0.62%;

Belo Horizonte: +0.51%;

Belém: + 0.14%;

Christmas: – 3.96%;

João Pessoa: – 2.40%;

Fortaleza: – 2.37%;

São Paulo: – 2.13%.

Currently, the most expensive food basket is in São Paulo, costing R$ 760.45.

Variation in the price of basic basket items

Although deflation took place in July, according to the INPC, food prices continue to rise. Of the 13 items in the basic basket, 12 showed an increase in the 12-month period. Look:

Potato: + 66.82%;

Milk: + 66.46%;

Coffee: +58.12%;

Banana: +35.71%;

Beans: + 28.57%;

Oil: +26.23%;

Sugar: + 21.9%;

Flour: + 19.94%;

Butter: + 19.74%;

Bread: + 16.95%;

Tomato: +7.45%;

Meat: +2.91%.

The only product that had a reduction was rice, with a drop of 7.93%. It is worth mentioning that high prices of these essential items affect low-income families more worryingly.