Feira City Hall designates units to attend to suspected cases of monkeypox – Acorda Cidade

The Municipality of Feira de Santana has designated reference units for the care of suspected cases of monkeypox. There are seven municipal polyclinics, two Emergency Care Units (UPA) and six more Family Health Units (USF) linked to the Saúde na Hora program – the latter works from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 9 pm.

According to the coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance, Carlita Correia, professionals are prepared to offer adequate care and the entire process of screening and investigation.

“All people with symptoms characteristic of the disease who seek these units will undergo the exam, which is quick and painless. With a swab, a kind of cotton swab, samples are taken from the eruptions that appear on the patient’s skin”, he explains.

In the municipality, the first case was registered in a 29-year-old man. The suspected patient sought out the health unit for tests, and the disease was confirmed – the smallpox test is carried out at FioCruz, Rio de Janeiro.

Skin rashes (which can also appear in the genital and anal area), swollen glands, headache, intense fever and body aches are some of the symptoms. Epidemiological Surveillance recommends social isolation for suspected cases of the disease. The recovery period is two to four weeks. The isolation recommended by the Ministry of Health is 21 days, counting from the first day of symptoms.

Transmission occurs through direct contact with the infected person – sneezing, coughing, fluids during sex and sweating. Contamination also occurs through faeces, in addition to shared cutlery and dishes.

Check the address of the Family Health Units Saúde na Hora:

USF Campo Limpo I, V and VI: Rua Hosita Serafim, S/N, Campo Limpo neighborhood.

USF Liberdade I, II and III: Rua El Salvador, S/N, Feira VII neighborhood.

USF Queimadinha I, II and III: Rua Pernambuco, S/N, Queimadinha neighborhood.

USF Parque Ipê I, II and III: Rua Ilha do Retiro, S/N, Parque Ipê neighborhood.

USF Videiras I, II and III: Rua Iguatemi, S/N, Mangabeira neighborhood.

USF Rua Nova II, III and Barroquinha: Rua Juvêncio Erudilho, 35, Rua Nova neighborhood.

