Fernando Lzaro released by Corinthians to assist Tite in preparation for the World Cup

Fernando Lázaro, head of Corinthians’ Cifut (Football Intelligence Center), will help Tite prepare for the World Cup. The professional was released by Timão and will be responsible for monitoring games of three teams that may cross the path of Brazil in Qatar.

According to information published in the ge.globe, the Corinthians player will be in charge of traveling to Europe and following the matches between Holland and Belgium, England and Germany and the duel between Portugal and Spain. The matches will be held in September and are valid for the League of Nations, a UEFA competition.

The current coordinator of Cifut do Corinthians was once an analyst for the Brazilian National Team. In addition, Fernando Lázaro was Tite’s assistant until the 2019 Copa América, when he left and went to work as Sylvinho’s assistant at Lyon. At Timão, he also had stints as an interim coach.

Fernando Lázaro continues as a member of the Corinthians coaching staff. Timão allowed the professional to go only during the matches of the European teams. The practice is common in the Brazilian national team and many analysts from Serie A clubs are summoned to analyze possible opponents in the World Cup.

Games in which Fernando Lázaro will be responsible for analyzing for the Brazilian National Team

Netherlands vs Belgium – 09/25/2022 – UEFA Nations League

England vs Germany – 09/26/2022 – UEFA Nations League

Portugal vs Spain – 09/27/2022 – UEFA Nations League

