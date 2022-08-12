FIFA confirms anticipation of the opening match of the Cup to 20 November | world Cup

FIFA confirmed this Thursday that the The 2022 World Cup will start on November 20, a Sunday, and not on the 21st, as originally planned. The opening game of the Cup will be played between Qatar and Ecuadorrat 1 pm Brasilia (7 pm local time) at Al Bayt Stadium. Immediately before, the opening ceremony of the World Cup will be held.

In the original schedule for the Cup, released shortly after the group draw on April 1, the first game would be between Netherlands and Senegal, at 7:00 GMT (13:00 GMT). Soon after, the match between England and Iran would take place. And only then, before the third game of the day (Qatar vs Ecuador) would the opening ceremony take place.

The decision was taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, a body formed by the presidents of the six continental confederations and the FIFA president himself, Gianni Infantino.

– It is a long-standing tradition to mark the start of the World Cup with an opening ceremony before the first match as the host team or the reigning champion, which has value from a symbolic, cultural and commercial point of view. internal communication before the decision is taken.

With the change, the game between Netherlands and Senegal will also be played later on November 21, a Monday. Instead of 7 am (from Brasília), it will be at 1 pm, which will allow a better audience in Europe and Africa.

The change has no impact on the release dates of players from their clubs. The main leagues in the world (including the Brazilian Championship) will have rounds on November 13, a Sunday. The next day, athletes must present themselves to their teams to compete in the Cup.

The 2022 World Cup is marked by a series of unprecedented milestones. Never before has the World Cup been played in November and December – the change was made to avoid the intense heat of June and July in the Middle East.

It will also be the first World Cup in the Middle East and the “smallest” edition of the World Cup, as the longest distance between stadiums is around 70 kilometers, which was welcomed by physical trainers and coaches for avoiding the wear and tear of plane travel between games.

On the other hand, it will be the last World Cup in the current format, with 32 teams. From 2026, the World Cup will have 48 participants, a format that was approved by FIFA in 2017.