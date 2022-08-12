Find out which shares pay dividends above 13.75% per annum of the Selic

  • Bradespar’s share was the one that paid the highest dividends in the last 12 months
  • In addition to BRAP4, at least nine more shares offered remuneration above fixed income, linked to the Selic

Everyone likes to see money pouring into their account. Therefore, many investors look for companies with good potential to pay dividends, the part of the company’s profit that is divided among shareholders. There are even people whose objective in investments is not exactly to profit from the appreciation of the shares, but to earn passive income to ensure a more peaceful retirement.

In the last 12 months (August 2021 to August 2022), the stock that paid the most dividends to investors was Bradespar (BRAP4), with a Dividend Yield (DY) of 41.47%. The DY, or Dividend Yield, in Portuguese, measures the return on a single share in relation to the dividends distributed. The higher the DY, the greater the amount investors received in dividends.

Along with Bradespar, at least nine more shares offered remuneration above fixed income, linked to the Selic, which is currently at 13.75% per year. This is the case of Petrobras (PETR4), Braskem (BRKM5) and Usiminas (USIM5) which had Dividend Yields of 36.39%, 24.87% and 21.03%. The data was collected by Inv based on information from Bloomberg.

Company

Action

DY

Bradespar

BRAP4

41.47%

Petrobras

PETR4

36.39%

Braskem

BRKM5

24.87%

Usiminas

USIM5

21.03%

Gerdau

GOUAU4

20.11%

OK

VALE3

17.10%

Copel

CPLE11

16.29%

unipar

UNIP6

16.28%

CPFL Energia

CPFE3

16.12%

CSN Mining

CMIN3

14.18%

Source: Inv/Bloomberg

However, not paying dividends above the Selic rate does not necessarily mean that the company is not a good payer – especially when the basic rate is at its highest level since 2017.

According to João Abdouni, investment analyst at Inv, there is a metric in the market that if the company presents a 6% return in dividends, which is expected for long-term interest in Brazil, it can already be considered a good dividend payer.

In addition, the selection includes many companies linked to commodities and which, therefore, are very cyclical. Bradespar itself, which has a relevant stake in Vale, as well as Petrobras, Braskem and Usiminas are in this category.

“These are products linked to commodities, such as oil, iron ore, etc., it is difficult to say whether they will continue to pay dividends in the long term”, says Abdouni. For the Inv specialist, from those on the list, energy companies such as Copel (CPLE11) and CPFL Energia (CPFE3) are the ones that can maintain this good level of DY in the long term.

Outside the ranking, the public utility sector and traditional banks are pointed out by Abdouni as promising when it comes to dividends. “In this sense, we can put Vivo (VIVT3), Engie (EGIE3) and Santander (SANB11) as examples”, says the analyst at Inv.

