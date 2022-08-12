First image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV of France released

Most read: After controversial legal dispute, actor returns to theaters in period film “Jeanne du Barry”

Essay Published on 8/11/2022 at 2:25 pm – Updated on 8/14/2022 at 10:00 am

After the controversial legal dispute against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will return to theaters acting in the period film “Jeanne du Barry“, directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn.

The first image of the actor as the king Luís XV of France was released this Thursday, 11, and shows depp with a white hat typical of French royalty, a black headband and an especially shiny golden outfit, while wearing a white wig.

🎬FIRST official image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in the upcoming french movie: Jeanne Du Barry WhyNotProduction and France Télévisions are producing while WildBunchInternational and Le Pacte will distribute.

In theater in 2023 + exclusive release on Netflix France in 2024. pic.twitter.com/WT1EhxSlAs — Sienna (@winonasrider) August 10, 2022

According to Deadline, in addition to Johnny, the production will feature the director acting as the main character alongside him. Other confirmed names in the cast are: Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

“Jeanne du Barry”

“Jeanne du Barry” will tell the story of the last royal mistress of the King of France, Jeanne du Barrywho managed to become the nobleman’s preferred companion, although she was born poor, using her intelligence.

Produced in partnership with WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions, the film began shooting last month in several famous locations across France, which include the capital, Paris, and Versailles.

+ The Adventures in History website is on Helo! Don’t be left out and follow right now to access the main topics of the moment and special reports. Click here to follow.