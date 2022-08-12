Flamengo launches shirt with tribute to the fans; players will use patches from their states | Flamengo

Flamengo will face Athletico-PR, Sunday, at 4 pm, in new clothes. The third kit, made in honor of the fans with a design alluding to the fluttering of the flags, was launched this Friday morning at the club’s headquarters.
The supporter-symbol Santa Cruz was the first to receive the new piece and was very touched by the gift given by the club.
Marcelo Nuba, the Anjinho, soon after received the material and posed for photos next to Santa Cruz.
Players will have shirt patch
In the debut of the uniform, Sunday, for the Brazilian, the players will wear patches that make reference to their respective states.
The patch is yet another tribute to the plurality of Flamengo fans, who are the majority in almost all 27 Brazilian states.
Players will enter the field with the flag of their cities on their chests. The Chileans Vidal and Pulgar and the Uruguayans Arrascaeta and Varela will have custom patches with the flags of their countries.
The price of the shirt is R$ 299.99, and the patch for the states costs R$ 29.90.
