Flamengo wins ‘news’ for game against Athletico-PR

Pulgar and Varela have a good chance of being related for the first time by Dorival Júnior

With an eye on the sixth consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo should have ‘news’ for the match against Athletico-PR, this Sunday (14), at Maracanã. That’s because right-back Guillermo Varela and Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar have a good chance of being related for the first time for a Mais Querido match. The ball will roll at 16:00 (Brasilia time).

Hired in July, the foreigners still haven’t played for Flamengo, as they were improving their physical skills and also waiting for regularization in the CBF. Now, with everything resolved, they can play on Sunday (14), even because coach Dorival Júnior is using an ‘alternative’ team in the knockout competition and maximum strength in the World Cups.

In addition to the duo, the coach gets the ‘reinforcements’ of defender David Luiz and midfielder Thiago Maia. As they are suspended for the game on Wednesday (17), also against Athletico, this one for the Copa do Brasil, they must be used on Sunday. In the last matches of the Brazilian Championship, they have been spared, precisely to be in one piece in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil matches.

Flamengo’s match against Athletico-PR is ‘six points’, as whoever wins ends the round within the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. Mengão is in fifth place, with 36, one less than the team from Paraná, which has 37. The first three are Palmeiras (45), Corinthians (39) and Fluminense (38). The match will be broadcast by Rede Globo, but only on Coluna do Fla can you find the most red-black narration on the Internet, under the command of the star Rafa Penido.

As already highlighted, Flamengo comes from five consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship. Before the duel this Sunday (14), Mengão defeated Coritiba and Juventude in Brasília, Avaí in Florianópolis, Atlético-GO in Maracanã and São Paulo in Morumbi.