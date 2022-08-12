Flamengo x Athletico-PR: almost 40 thousand tickets have already been sold in advance | Flamengo

1 of 2 Flamengo x Corinthians Maracanã fans — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Flamengo x Corinthians Maracanã fans — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The sale to the general public starts on Friday morning and the expectation is that the club exceeds the average of 51,800 tickets sold, according to a survey by Espião Statístico. So far, Flamengo has been home in ten matches at the Brasileirão, seven at Maracanã and three at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília.

With 36 points, Flamengo is fifth in the Brasileirão, just behind Athletico, who has 37, and will be the opponent on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time). Palmeiras, with 45, is the leader of the championship.

Check ticket sales and pick-up information

09/08 (1 pm) – Packages / Diamond Nation / World’s Biggest

09/08 (17h) – Platinum Nation / Most Beloved

08/10 (09h) – Gold Nation / Always With You

08/10 (11h) – Silver Nation / We Play Together

08/10 (1 pm) – Bronze Nation / Wherever You Are

10/08 (17h) – Nation Jr. / General public online

08/12 (10h) – Physical points of sale and Free

08/14 (3 pm) – Closing of online sales

Discount percentages for Nation plans

Diamond Nation: 50% off half price

Platinum Nation: 30% off half price

Gold Nation: 30% off half price

Silver Nation: 20% off half price

Ancient Plans and Bronze Nation: half price

Tickets for sectors where additional services are provided, such as, for example, the buffet service and the Maracanã Mais sector, the discount is only applied to the portion referring to the ticket for the game, with the value referring to the service being charged in full. .

PURCHASE AND EXCHANGE TICKETS

To purchase and collect tickets, the purchaser (buyer or login owner) must present the following documents:

– Printed, completed and signed voucher (only to exchange tickets purchased over the internet);

– Official and original identification document with photo and CPF;

– Document proving the benefit for purchasing a half-price ticket (if any).

NOTE: for tickets purchased by foreigners, only the original passport will be accepted as an official document.

We also inform you that cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted as means of payment at physical points.

We reinforce that there will be no withdrawal of tickets by third parties. Only the holder of the purchase will be able to withdraw the tickets. If the same voucher contains more than one ticket, the holder of the purchase must bring the documents mentioned above. In cases of half price, it will be mandatory to present proof(s) of half price(s).

IMPORTANT: the access and permanence of individuals under 15 years of age in establishments authorized to hold events must take place when duly accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

Points of sale and ticket collection

Maracanã – Ticket Office 02

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Hours from 10 am to 5 pm.

Day 08/14/2022 – Time from 10 am until the end of the first half.

Gávea – Counter next to the collection sector

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, n°997 – Lagoa – Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Hours from 10 am to 5 pm.

Day 08/14/2022 – Time from 10 am to 1 pm.

Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora Square, s/nº – Lagoa – Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Hours from 10 am to 5 pm.

Day 08/14/2022 – Time from 10 am to 1 pm.

Flamengo official stores:

Rubro-Negro Space (Gávea)

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, n°997, Lagoa, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 17 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Hours from 10 am to 5 pm.

Day 08/14/2022 – Time from 10 am to 1 pm.

Red and Black Nation (Downtown)

Avenida das Américas nº500, Barra, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Via Parque)

Avenida Ayrton Senna nº3000, Barra, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Nação Rubro-Negra Store (Bus Station)

Avenida Francisco Bicalho, 01, Store 4, sector 1B, Departure Sector – Santo Cristo – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Quitanda)

Rua da Quitanda, nº87 – Downtown, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 19 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Center)

Rua da Buenos Aires, nº113 – Downtown, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 08/12/2022 – Time from 10 am to 7 pm

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Nova América)

Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr., nº126, 1st floor – Del Castilho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Nova América 2)

Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr., nº126, 1st floor nº402 – Del Castilho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Norte Shopping 2)

Av. Dom Helder Câmara, nº5474 Loja 713, 1st floor Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Hours from 10 am to 8 pm

Espaço Rubro-Negro Madureira (Madureira Mall)

Estrada do Portela, nº222, 3rd floor – Madureira, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Hours from 10 am to 8 pm

Store Nação Rubro-Negra (Jacarepaguá Park)

Estrada de Jacarepaguá, nº6069, Loja 120 A/B – Anil, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Via Brasil)

Rua Itapera, 500, Loja 329, Irajá, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Rubro-Negro Space (Plaza Shopping Island)

Av. Maestro Paulo e Silva, 400 – Jardim Carioca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Plaza Niterói)

Rua Quinze de Novembro, nº8, Niterói – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Hours from 10 am to 8 pm

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Partage Shopping São Gonçalo)

Avenida Presidente Kennedy, 425 – Commercial Room 340, 3rd floor/L3 – Downtown – São Gonçalo – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Grande Rio)

Rua Maria Soares Sendas, n°111 STORE: 303, Parque Barreto, São João de Meriti – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Unigranrio)

Rua Professor José de Souza Herdy, 1216 BOX 101 1 PAV – Duque de Caxias – RJ

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Bangu Shopping)

Rua Fonseca, n°240, STORE 102 B FLOOR I – Bangu, Rio de Janeiro – RJ

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro Campo Grande (ParkShopping)

Estrada do Monteiro, n°1200, Campo Grande, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Espaço Rubro-Negro (Shopping Nova Iguaçu)

Av. Abilio Augusto Távora, n°1111, Luz, Nova Iguaçu – RJ

Day 12/08/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Day 08/13/2022 – Time from 10 am to 20 pm.

Stay tuned, as changes may occur according to the organization of the event and the competent authorities.

