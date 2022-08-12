Fluminense beats Náutico and advances in the Brazilian Championship | fluminense

Fluminense is in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants. The under-23 team defeated Náutico 2-0, this Thursday, at Estádio Luso Brasileiro, for the sixth and final round of the first phase of the competition. The goals were scored by Alexandre Jesus and Gustavo Apis. With the victory, Tricolor reached 11 points and secured first place in group C.
Fluminense beats Náutico and advances in the Brazilian Championship – Photo: Mailson Santana/FFC
In the dispute for a place in the semifinal, Fluminense will face Fortaleza, second place in group D. As the group stage ended in first of its group, Tricolor will decide the place at home. The first match, in Ceará, will be on the 25th.
Fluminense 2 x 0 Nautical
Venue: Luso Brasileiro Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Date and time: August 11, 2022, 3 pm
Fluminense: Pedro Rangel, Jhonny, Davi, Cipriano and Marcos Pedro; Wisney, Gustavo Apis (David José), Yago (Emanoel) and João Pedro (Matheus Devellard); Alexandre Jesus and Samuel (Gabryel Martins). Coach: Cadu Antunes.
Nautical: Bruno Lopes, Gustavo (Luan), Bruno (Marcelo Barbosa), Diego (Marcelo) and Luan (Lucas Henrique); Willian, Pedro, Tagarela (Leonardo) and Thassio Melo; Lucas and Julius. Coach: Thiago Souza
Goals: Alexandre Jesus 15′ Q1 (1-0), Gustavo Apis 20′ Q1 (2-0).
Yellow cards: João Pedro, Cipriano and Davi (FLU); Gustavo, Chatarela, Julio and Marcelo (NAU).
Arbitration: Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho (RJ), assisted by Rafael Sepeda de Souza (RJ) and Gabriel Conti Viana (RJ). Fourth referee: João Ennio Sobral (RJ).
