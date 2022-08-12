For IMF, global GDP will fall sharply in the next 12 months

The director for the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ilan Goldfajn, former president of the Central Bank, said that the economic recovery in Latin America, so far, has been better than expected, but the scenario is challenging, as the global economy will experience a significant deceleration in the next 12 months, even with the possibility of a recession. “We expect weaker growth towards the end of 2022 and 2023,” he said in São Paulo on Thursday.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States and Europe will lose strength, with a chance of turning negative, and maybe even recession.

“Global growth will drop a lot in the next 12 months,” said the director of the IMF. “Persistent inflation and weak GDP make economic policy more challenging,” he added, stating that growing social discontent in countries in the region requires more attention from governments.

In this environment of GDP deceleration, commodity prices tend to fall, affecting the countries most dependent on the export of these products. “We will have to face a more adverse world, without our exports going up, what the local currencies will depreciate.”

The good news for Latin America is that governments acted quickly in the face of the change in scenario, especially in monetary policy. “Central banks in the region were the first to react in the world,” said Ilan, noting that interest rates in Brazil followed this movement, from 2% to close to 14%. As a result, the Central Banks managed to tame inflation expectations.

Ilan gave a lecture at Febranban Tech, an event that brings together banks and technology companies this week in São Paulo.