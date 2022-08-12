Ford uses proving ground to test cars you won’t own – 8/11/2022

Ford took advantage of a visit to the Tatuí Development and Technology Center, in the interior of São Paulo, to present the Mustang Mach-E and the electric Transit for the first time in the country. The models still do not have a certain date for import, according to the brand, so it was more of a presentation than a preview of launch. These are two cars that you also won’t have the option to buy anytime soon.

The objective of the event was also to present the mega structure of the place. Before it was known only as a test center, the place tested national and imported models aimed at the Brazilian market. Now, the center has been leased to other customers, including automotive brands and suppliers. Ford maintained the structure in São Paulo and the Development and Technology Center in Camaçari, Bahia, where technology projects are also developed for Ford’s global area.

Ford’s product development area now has a team of 1,500 professionals and is expected to generate revenue of R$500 million in 2022 with the export of engineering services. The loan of the São Paulo proving ground to other customers increases revenue.

The center is focused on the development of global technologies, but the fact is that many of these tested models are not intended for the national market. This is the case of the luxury brand Lincoln, which is responsible for the most refined cars of the Ford group. A source claims that Lincoln’s import plans are far from Brazil.

In addition, the automaker claims that the Tatuí test center also offers service to other manufacturers. It is a new business opportunity to provide services to other companies, not always just for the automotive sector.

UOL Cars has already spotted Hyundai cars in development tests last year. Interestingly, the model was the Kona, another one that is also not planned for the domestic market. But Fiat cars were also seen, among them the then-unpublished Fiat Pulse.

Ford Bronco Sport in tests at Tatuí field Image: Disclosure

Installed in a total area of ​​4.66 million square meters, the center has 40 km of dirt tracks and 20 km of paved roads. The range of conditions includes high and low speed areas, as well as terrain with sand, gravel, rocks and mud. The brand claims that no less than 250 million kilometers have been run on the track.

There are laboratories for emissions, disassembly and analysis of parts, dynamometer, vibrations and acoustics and also simulators for suspension evaluation. In addition, the team also works on semi-autonomous technologies and electrification.

However, the field has been quite different in the past. In addition to being responsible for the development of projects and tests, Tatuí had a much larger staff structure.

Ford Mustang Mach-1 in tests in Tatuí Image: Disclosure

“There are 115 unionized employees nowadays, but, at the time of Autolatina, there were around 600, because they also did engineering test and development for Volkswagen. When Ford closed the factory in São Paulo and Bahia, the number decreased considerably. They even talked about closing the proving ground, but they didn’t because it’s the only field that works all year in the Americas. The weather gets in the way in the United States”, says Ronaldo José da Mota, from the Tatuí metal workers who adds that the situation has also changed by the use of an outsourced team. UOL Carros contacted Ford to comment on the matter and the article will be updated with the brand’s official response.

The development and technology center is one of seven for Ford in the world. There are three in the United States, Europe, Australia and China.

Mach-E and E-Transit

Ford has already announced investments in electrification amounting to US$50 billion in 2026, with the manufacturer aiming to produce more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by the same year. According to the manufacturer, the goal is for electric vehicles to account for 50% of its sales by 2030.

The two models that represent the trend well were presented on site. It was a surprise that it tasted bittersweet as neither was confirmed for the local market.

Shown in its top GT version, the Mustang Mach-E GT has 486 hp, 82.9 Nm of torque and has a sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in a light 3.5 seconds. The maximum range is 434 km, a number that is surpassed by some rivals, but it is respectful.

The second novelty is the E-Transit, the electric version of the van that is the market leader around the world. The commercial model has chassis and van body options – the latter presented at the event. There are 269 hp and 43.8 kgfm of force, while the range is between 267 and 315 km. The battery pack is located just below the loading platform, which slightly reduces the capacity of the compartment, but which is partially offset by the high roof.