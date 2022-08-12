Former São Paulo player dies of heart attack at age 40

Former São Paulo player and former president of Corisabbá, Maurício Miranda died last Wednesday in Floriano, Piauí, after a massive heart attack. Death has generated a huge commotion on social media.

Maurício Miranda died at the age of 40. The former player was feeling unwell at home and was taken to the Tibério Nunes Hospital. Despite the efforts of the family, Maurício did not resist. According to information from “ge”, the former player was undergoing medical follow-up and was living on medication for the heart.

São Paulo mourned the death of the former player on its official website. For Tricolor, Maurício Miranda won the Supercampeonato Paulista in 2002 and was part of the same generation as Kaká.

– São Paulo Futebol Clube, with immense sadness, informs and regrets the death of Maurício Silva Miranda de Souza, which took place on the night of last Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Floriano, Piauí. The former Tricolor player was 40 years old and was a victim of a heart attack – wrote São Paulo.

The former Tricolor player was 40 years old and suffered a heart attack. After spending time at the São Paulo club, Maurício played for Paulista de Jundiaí, River-PI and Náutico.

Corisabbá, the club that Maurício worked for as president, also paid tribute to the former player.

– The Corisabbá Athletic Association expresses its deepest sorrow for the passing of the former president of our dear team, Maurício Miranda. In this painful moment, our solidarity with family and friends – published the Corisabbá.

CHECK THE NOTE FROM SÃO PAULO IN FULL:

Born on April 9, 1982, Maurício was a striker trained in the youth ranks of São Paulo, being part of the same generation as Kaká. For the Morumbi club, he was champion of the 2002 Paulista Supercampeonato and played only one official match, on October 3, 2001, against Santos.

After the athlete’s spell at Tricolor, Maurício also played for Paulista de Jundiaí, River do Piauí and Náutico. Off the pitch, he dedicated himself to sports management, either as Floriano’s secretary of culture, sport and leisure, or as president of Corisabbá, a traditional club in the city.

The ex-player’s wake takes place at the Floriano Memorial, on Gabriel Ferreira Street, near the Tibério Nunes Regional Hospital, in Floriano. São Paulo Futebol Clube sympathizes with family and friends in this moment of pain.