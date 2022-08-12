Forrozeiro Zelito Miranda dies at 66 | Bahia

Died in the early hours of this Friday (12), in Salvador, Bahian forrozeiro Zelito Miranda. The information was released by the artist’s family and advice this morning.

Zelito was 66 years old, would have his birthday on the 30th, and died at home, due to lung problems. He left a wife and two daughters: Luiza and Clarice, who is nine months pregnant with a boy. Burial is scheduled for later at 4:30 pm, at Bosque da Paz Cemetery.

In 2021, Zelito had pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of the Roberto Santos General Hospital (HGRS). He spent almost a month treating an infectious process in his lung, but he was lucid and oriented the entire time and played shows normally for the last few months.

The “Cabeludo”, as he was affectionately called, was a staunch defender of regional culture, and always sought to value xote, baião, xaxado and other northeastern rhythms.

Zelito was born in Serrinha, which is about 170 kilometers from Salvador. His interest in music began in childhood. At the age of 8, he started playing the triangle. However, his professional career, which had already lasted four decades, began at the age of 27.

Initially, he flirted with MPB, rock and played in the group Novos Bárbaros, which was successful in the 80s in Bahia. When recording his first album, at the end of the decade, he adopted a diverse repertoire that he called “Música Popular Nordestina”. From there, he began to sing forró at the request of the public, and assumed the legacy left by Luiz Gonzaga, the eternal king of baião.

In addition to Gonzagão, another important name in Northeastern culture that inspired Zelito was Genival Lacerda. From the influence of rock, MPB and the electric trio, the singer became known as “Rei do Forró Temperado”, defined as “a sound that preserves the sound of the genre, but allows new instruments, arrangements and melodies”. [assista ao vídeo abaixo, em que o cantor explica o que é o “forró temperado”]

Zelito’s style was authentic, irreverent, and showed the multifaceted artist that he was, with experiences in other artistic manifestations, such as plastic arts, cinema and theater – he was from Serrinhão he left the countryside for the capital to study performing arts, but it was in the music that he found himself.

Zelito recorded a dvd and 12 cds, and more than 220 songs. The artist created the project “Forró no Parque”, carried out for 12 years (suspended at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic), in the Parque da Cidade de Salvador. The performances took place once a month, always on Sunday mornings, and drew a huge crowd.

The last time Zelito performed to the public was in June, at São João do Pelô, in the Historic Center of the Bahian capital. That year, the singer celebrated the resumption of cultural and artistic activities during the June parties, after the suspension caused by the pandemic period, for two years.

