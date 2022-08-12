Forspoken ad becomes a meme on social media

An advertising material by Forspoken, recently released by Square Enix, generated negative repercussions on social media. After fans criticized the funky and comical tone of the advertisement – especially the dubbing -, the content became a meme and resulted in numerous viral alternative versions.

The clip, a sort of introduction to Athia’s universe, is narrated by protagonist Frey and details her actions and abilities acquired after being transported to the new reality. However, the character abuses slang, catchphrases and texts loaded with exaggeration – something that seems to have displeased the players.

Check out the video and its transcript below:

A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewelery!? Welcome to the world of #Forspoken. pic.twitter.com/46diiLnQ7M — Forspoken (@Forspoken) August 8, 2022

So let me get this straight. I’m somewhere that’s not what I would call Earth… I’m seeing damn dragons… And… Oh yeah, I’m talking to an armband. Yeah, okay, that’s something I do now. I do magic, kill bombed beasts, I’ll probably fly next.

In a short time, internet users and content creators were inspired by advertising to spread their own concepts. Meanwhile, more heated critics called the video “weird”, with “nervous” dialogue and “bad on purpose” voice acting.

See the best memes based on Forspoken’s material below:

i hope nobody else did this https://t.co/ZCT9GLvVDo pic.twitter.com/0YZnhGaccY —Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 10, 2022

Forspoken will be released on January 24, 2023 for PS5 and PC.

Forspoken is delayed by “strategic issues”

Square Enix decided to delay Forspoken for “strategic reasons”. Initially scheduled for October 11, the title was pushed to late January 2023 in order to complete the final phase of polishing. Click here to learn more.