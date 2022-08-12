Free Wi-Fi: What You Need to Know Before Using the Internet | routers

Because it is a type of connection that is generally more stable and economical than mobile data, many users prefer to connect to Wi-Fi networks to use the internet. At home, we have access to this type of connection through our provider. However, on the street, access depends on the availability of free access networks.

Fortunately, nowadays, it is not difficult to find cafes, restaurants, hotels, museums and even squares that have free Wi-Fi. But anyone who thinks that these networks are 100% secure is wrong: you have to be very careful when using public Wi-Fi connections so that your sensitive data doesn’t fall into the hands of criminals.

Main care in public connections

In public connections, the most recommended thing is not to exchange any sensitive information during use — that is, not to log in to websites, not to enter internet banking systems and not to carry out banking transactions of any kind. As we do not know how that network is managed or who has access to the data we are exchanging, it is best to avoid any such operation to keep your information safe.

Anyway, before connecting to a Wi-Fi, you need to make sure that that connection is legitimate. In some cases, scammers create a network with a name similar to that of the establishment. The user can access it thinking it is the Wi-Fi of that place, but ends up connecting to a fraudulent network.

Thus, criminals have almost complete control of the information that passes through that connection and can affect browsing by redirecting websites to fake pages, sending malicious files to the device or even capturing your information that is being sent via the internet.

So, to ensure the legitimacy of the Wi-Fi you are connecting to, it is worth asking an employee of the establishment, for example. It is also important to check, in the network name, that there are no different characters replacing letters, such as the number “0” replacing the letter “O”, number “1” replacing the letter “I” or even the lowercase letter “L”. replacing the capital letter “I” (or vice versa).

But even on a legitimate network, we’re still not completely secure. Hackers can be connected to the same Wi-Fi and have access to the information you are exchanging online. In some cases, they manage to capture data packets before they reach your device, with the aim of injecting some malicious content.

Therefore, it is important to always access secure websites, which use the HTTPS protocol on all pages (not just login pages). In this way, the traffic is carried out in an encrypted form, which prevents someone from capturing the information that is being exchanged between the device and the website server.

When using free Wi-Fi, it is also essential to disable options related to network discovery and file sharing. With these functions active, it becomes easier for a hacker to access your device and inject some malicious file.

Applications that offer a virtual private network, or VPN, can be useful for safe browsing. These VPNs encrypt all your internet access, thus making it difficult for hackers to intercept your browsing data. However, as this service will receive all your internet traffic, it is important to choose a reliable VPN.

Another safe option is to use the operator’s mobile data instead of accessing a public Wi-Fi network, as this traffic is usually encrypted. This is the most recommended option when you need to access accounts, internet banking and make financial transactions away from home.

Apps promise free Wi-Fi

A search in the app stores reveals programs that promise to gather the passwords of several public networks around the world, including maps to visualize where these Wi-Fi work. Even connecting to networks suggested by these apps, there are the same security dangers as any public Wi-Fi. The risk may be greater if these applications automatically access a network, as you may not see that you are connected and may exchange sensitive data during such use.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the networks registered in these applications are really legitimate or truly public. So, the best thing to do is to manually connect to Wi-Fi, so you don’t run the risk of being on a fake or insecure network.

Some operators offer their subscribers free networks, calls from hotspots, scattered throughout the cities. Generally, they are networks without a password that, when connecting, ask for authentication according to the customer’s registration.

There is a lower chance of problems with connections like these, as it is necessary to log in with the data of the operator to access it. Even so, they cannot be considered as secure as residential Wi-Fi, for example. To use websites and apps with sensitive data outside the home, the best choice is the mobile network.

