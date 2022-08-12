Friends and family remember the actor’s last days

Today, the death of Robin Williams turns 8 years old. The actor took his own life at his home on August 11, 2014 at the age of 63.

In an interview with biographer Dave Itzkoff, friends and family recall how the comedian’s last days were, who since 2013 suffered from a degenerative disease that was only diagnosed after his death.

His wife, Susan Schneider, says that in the last year of his life Robin Williams had gastric problems, tremors in his left hand and paralysis. Eventually, his eyesight and sense of smell deteriorated, and the actor developed difficulty sleeping and anxiety — he would wake up at night in fear that his friends were in danger.

“It was like a game of hitting the mole. What symptom is it going to be this month? I wondered: is my husband a hypochondriac? We’ve been looking, but there are no answers, and now we’ve tried everything,” recalls Susan.

Actor Billy Crystal met Robin Williams in the fall of 2013 and realized he wasn’t doing well, but says the comedian didn’t explain what was going on: “I hadn’t seen him in four or five months, and I was surprised at how he looked. He was thinner, and he looked kind of fragile.”

Even in the midst of health problems, Robin Williams went to Canada to shoot “Night at the Museum 3 – The Secret of the Tomb”. Makeup artist Cheri Minns recalls, “He would cry in my arms at the end of every day. It was horrible. But I just didn’t know what was going on.”

During filming, Robin had a panic attack and Cheri suggested he do a stand-up comedy show to regain confidence. However, the actor lamented, “I don’t know how anymore. I don’t know how to be funny anymore.”

In an interview with the journal Neurology, Susan Schneider recalls that Robin used to say that she wanted to “reset her brain”. He asks, “Can you imagine the pain he felt as he disintegrated? And for something whose name he would never discover, and would never understand? Neither he nor anyone else could stop it—no intelligence or love could hold back.”

In May 2014, doctors claimed that Robin Williams had Parkinson’s disease. While Susan was optimistic about the possibility of treatment, the actor did not believe the diagnosis. He had further tests scheduled for the week of his death, but Susan claims he was afraid the results wouldn’t help his condition:

“I don’t think he wanted to do it. [os exames]. I think he thought: I’m going to stay locked up and never come out,” the widow told The Guardian newspaper.

After death, an autopsy revealed that Robin Williams had Dementia from Lewy Bodies, or DCL. This is the second most common type of neurodegenerative dementia, after Alzheimer’s. The disease also has no cure, and is associated with an increased risk of suicide.

seek help

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV and Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also responds by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.