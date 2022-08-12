Gabigol and Bella Campos, from ‘Pantanal’, have an affair; Actress watches Flamengo’s match with the star’s parents

A new couple is forming in the shoe. Gabigol and Bella Campos are out there having an affair. The player and Muda, from “Pantanal”, are getting closer every day. So much so that the actress was even with her parents (are they future in-laws?) of Gabigol, in Maracanã.

Gabigol’s new affair, model says goodbye to Rio after romantic season with the player: ‘2 days that became 6’

New Flamengo star, Everton Cebolinha shields R$ 200 thousand car to circulate in Rio

The match took place between the red-black team and Corinthians when a fan recognized Bella alongside Lindalva Barbosa and Valdemir Barbosa, parents of the ace. The trio ended up being photographed in the crowd and ended up on Twitter, increasing the romance rumors between Bella and the striker, which started last month.

Bella Campos: affair and game with the star’s parents Photo: rep twitter

In July, Gabigol and Bella Campos posed together, alongside actress Duda Santos, who will be in “Travessia”. The two enjoyed the show “Irmãos” with other celebrities in the audience.

Gabigol and Bella Campos: affair and game with the star’s parents Photo: rogério fidalgo/ agnews

A few days earlier, also during a Fla game, Bella was in the VIP audience, who were cheering from a box. At the time, the singer Romani was also there, with whom the actress was photographed in an intimate atmosphere at Praia da Barra, on a sunny Sunday. The singer ended up being the target, in another event, of the eyes of Rafaella Santos, Gabigol’s ex, who was with André Lamoglia, who didn’t like what he saw.

Andre lamoglia, rafaella Santos and Romani: jealousy rolled around Photo: instagram rep and Reginaldo teixeira/publicity

A few weeks ago, Gabigol celebrated two victories for Flamengo very well. The player spent a few days in the company of the São Paulo model Nathália Diniz, 21 years old.