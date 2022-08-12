Gabigol before Flamengo x Corinthians: “100% we don’t lose to anyone” | Flamengo

The captain’s rank has its rituals, and Gabriel has already played the role of Flamengo’s leader in the locker room. Option for a belt when Everton Ribeiro and Diego are not on the field, the number 9 has an increasingly active voice behind the scenes, as was clear in a video published by FlaTV+ after the 1-0 victory over Corinthians, Tuesday, at Maracanã .

In a firm and strong statement, the striker asked for dedication and full attention to his teammates in the duel that guaranteed qualification for the Libertadores semifinals for the third time in four years. More than that, he said that if the team is 100% focused and motivated, it won’t lose to anyone.

– What has changed? Our state! A team that wins and is above is because we compete. Quality has always been with all the coaches, what has changed is the competition. So let’s go to 100! Let’s compete with the guys. That’s what changes our level! The dispute! Make yourself comfortable! Everyone score, me, Pedro… That was it!

“Quality has always been here, what has changed is the soul. It was the soul! So, let’s go to the end, as always, 100%. 100% we don’t lose to anyone. It’s going to have to be 100%!”

1 of 2 Gabigol in a speech before Flamengo x Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction FlaTV+ Gabigol in a speech before Flamengo x Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction FlaTV+

After Gabriel’s speech, Flamengo beat Corinthians 1-0, Pedro’s goal, and is in the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina. The clashes take place on August 30 or 31 in Buenos Aires, and on September 6 or 7 in Rio de Janeiro.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

