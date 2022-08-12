Gabigol lives romance with global actress

Flamengo striker is spotted next to Bella Campos, on the air in “Pantanal”

In a great phase on the field, forward Gabigol is also happy off it. The Flamengo striker is in a relationship with actress Bella Campos, a Muda, from the soap opera “Pantanal”, on air at 9 pm on Rede Globo. The two have actually been seen together a few times.

Last Tuesday (09), the actress was seen at Maracanã, following Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Corinthians. The triumph assured Mengão in the 2022 Libertadores semifinal. The information about the actress’ presence in a VIP area of ​​the stadium was first disclosed by the newspaper “Extra”.

Earn money with Mengão wins

Gabigol was hired by Flamengo in January 2019. Initially, he was loaned by Internazionale de Milan (ITA) and, at the end of that year, bought from the European team. The striker has 126 goals for Mengão, in addition to nine titles: three Cariocas, two Brazilian Championships, two Brazilian Supercups, one Recopa Sudamericana, in addition to the unforgettable Libertadores of three seasons ago.

As part of the team led by Dorival Júnior, Gabigol, however, should start Flamengo’s next match against Athetico-PR on the bench, this Sunday (14), at 16:00 (Brasília time). The match is valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The coach tends to opt for an alternative team because he is also eyeing the classification in the Copa do Brasil, precisely against Athletico-PR, on Wednesday (17), at 21:30 (Brasilia time), for the return of the quarterfinals. of the competition. In the first leg, the teams drew 0-0.