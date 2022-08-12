Gabigol ‘releases the verb’ and goes viral behind the scenes of Flamengo in Libertadores: “We don’t lose”

After the 2-0 victory against São Paulo at Morumbi, last Saturday (6), in a match valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo followed the good moment and climbed the leaderboard. Now, the team led by Dorival Júnior occupies the fifth position and has just one point less than the fourth, Athletico-PR, and two in relation to the third, the rival Fluminense.

In addition, they are just three points behind the vice-leader, Corinthians, whom he eliminated last Tuesday (9), in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. In search of the third championship, Flamengo entered motivated to confirm the spot in the semis. In a video released by FlaTV+, it is possible to see Gabigol motivating the players and “nailing” the red-black victory over any rival.

“What has changed? Our state! A team that wins and is above is because we compete. Quality has always been with all the coaches, what has changed is the competition. So let’s go to 100! Let’s compete with the guys. That’s what changes our level! The dispute! Make yourself comfortable! Everyone scores, me, Pedro… That’s it!”, said the red-black striker in the Maracanã dressing room.

“Quality has always been here, what has changed is the soul. It was the soul! So, let’s go to the end, as always, 100%. 100% we don’t lose to anyone. It will have to be 100%!” Gabigol, who scored two goals in the final that gave Flamengo the Libertadores title in 2019. Now in the semi, for the third time in the last four years, the Reds will face Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina.