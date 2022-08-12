Galaxy Z Flip 4 is all that? We tested Samsung’s new phone | Cell

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is part of the 2022 generation of Samsung phones with a foldable screen. The manufacturer continues to bet on this format, to continue concentrating a – small, it is true – market that it practically dominates alone. The new smartphone costs US$ 999 in the United States, which is around R$ 5,080. Pricing in Brazil will be announced on August 23 at a local event. Until then, the curiosity among technology fans only grows: what is it like to use the new Flip?

You can tell that the company has made important advances in relation to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, from 2021. I have a test unit that was loaned by Samsung during the Unpacked 2022 event in New York. Right off the bat, I can tell you that the smartphone has nothing to do with other phones with intermediate and premium specifications on the market. Come with me to understand first impressions.

As not everyone has had the experience of using a foldable cell phone, the first point is that the screens remain the same as in the Flip 3. In the Flip 4 there is a 1.9-inch external display dedicated to quick actions. You know that checking notifications, checking the weather forecast or starting a timer when cooking? This would be the appeal of the product. The new generation even allows you to respond to messages and answer calls on the screen – too bad WhatsApp does not support this function.

The internal screen – folding, made of glass – is 6.7 inches. Both bring high definition, excellent construction and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus coating, the most powerful in Corning Glass.

Apps opened on the external screen automatically get large when the user unfolds the phone. It seems that the brand’s engineers truly cared about the continuity factor for what the person does on the smartphone.

Flex Mode and FlexCam are present. Let’s say you’re on camera and you leave your phone ajar (90 degrees) when it’s time to take a selfie. The top half will preview the record, while the bottom half will have some quick controls. It’s a way of justifying new technology.

Another advantage is being able to take pictures virtually anywhere. As the canvas is ajar in several positions, it is possible to place it on a trash can and photograph the landscape of Times Square – as I saw on this work trip.

Is that enough to attract new customers? I don’t think so, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 goes beyond functionality. The South Koreans make it very clear that the intention is to produce a piece of desire, a dream of consumption.

The Flip 4 seems to solve past problems to overcome the foot behind some of the clientele. For example, the main camera now captures 65% more light. This is an important advance in the face of the complaints seen in the predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 3. It has not yet been possible to test the foldable smartphone in these conditions, but from a technical point of view, we are talking about an important leap.

Even the autonomy of use was addressed by the South Korean giant. The battery jumped from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh, indicating that the device will be longer connected away from the socket. The fast charging functions (wired and wireless) remain, as well as the possibility of activating Wireless PowerShare, which recharges other nearby devices only with contact between them.

The technical sheet of the new Flip leaves nothing to be desired. We are talking about a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which has been doing well in the Android universe. Today’s fastest phones come with the component. And there is 8 GB RAM memory.

In our initial experiments, the foldable Galaxy did not stutter or freeze. It just works, as all phones should. It remains to be seen whether the performance will be maintained as months or years go by.

Changing kids, Flip has hardware and software to cater to all audiences. Its charm is in the shape: it stays tiny in a trouser pocket, when not needed, and increases when the wearer needs complete information about anything.

There is no doubt that Samsung innovated by being able to bend glass and electronic components to produce a screen in these molds. The company invested in this for a decade and currently has no real competitors, at least in the West. It’s different and interesting to handle a phone like this.

Different because you need to relearn the hours to consult the small screen or migrate to the large one. Interesting because it allows you to better police your smartphone use.

Some people would even argue that the foldable allows you to better express your lifestyle by talking to the forefront of the industry. And there is no doubt that, when choosing a smartphone, we are also putting our vision of the world.

My conclusion is that the Flip conquered its space over the years and underwent important improvements in the 2022 generation. It is better in what still generated complaints and remains unbeatable in this format that only Motorola would be able to challenge with the Motorola Razr, but who seems to have dozed off while the South Korean rival swims a stroke.

Does it make sense to pay more for the latest technology? At this time, the sovereign decision of the consumer is valid. Fact is that the Flip 4 fulfills practically all technical requirements.

A few notes before finishing

Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 5G internet

The internal screen has 120 Hz, great news for mobile game fans

Weighs only 187 grams, very little

The entire construction of the cell gives the feeling of firmness, including the hinge

No Samsung Dex on board

Runs Android 12 and One UI 4.1.1

The new generation of the Fold was also revealed by the company; the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a folding screen that turns it into a tablet.

