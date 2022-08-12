Geisy Arruda shows what happens when she ‘buries’ a PP thong

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/uQW3cJ7fjFA/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/uQW3cJ7fjFA/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/uQW3cJ7fjFA/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/uQW3cJ7fjFA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

What woman! Geisy Arruda, digital influencer, actress and writer of erotic stories, took advantage of the cold weather in Brazil to visit Portugal on Thursday afternoon (11).

+ Geisy Arruda makes her panties disappear while posing “chained” in unusual lingerie

In the click, Geisy Arruda appears with a bikini well dug into her body, leaving the tanning mark on display. In addition, fans still took the opportunity to zoom in on the celebrity’s good shape and cracked shape. Currently, the muse has already surpassed the mark of nothing more, nothing less than 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

“It’s going to be hot like this at home”, joked a fan in the comments field. “Am I the only one who zoomed in right there? Or rather, I didn’t even do anything”, pointed out another one, putting some fire emojis.

Geisy Arruda talks about her independence and shoots: “I don’t have the patience to flirt”

During an interview with Quem magazine, Geisy Arruda commented more about her love life, but made it very clear that she does not have much patience for flirting on social media.

“It’s really hard to flirt on Instagram because I have the account as a work tool. On Twitter, I’ve had a few flirts. But I don’t miss any man, I’m self-sufficient”, he reinforces. “I just miss writing my book that I’m having a hard time getting started,” said Geisy Arruda.

The muse even spoke more about her erotic tales: “Each story brings a different theme, the idea is to get as many fetishes and paraphilias as possible. The person who likes to be humiliated will identify, the person who likes to be beaten, the person who likes to be cuckolded…”.

