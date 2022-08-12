Geisy Arruda sits in a bikini and thong ends up climbing into the intimate mark: “I exaggerated”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/audLFqEdDZw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/audLFqEdDZw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/audLFqEdDZw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/audLFqEdDZw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Shocked Portuguese! Geisy Arruda impressed Instagram followers with her good shape and decided to share one of the best moments of her trip with internet users. The muse shocked the crowd with her perfect bronze and gave fans a lot to talk about.

+ With a pink skirt, Larissa Manoela poses with voluminous thighs and prance: “I really zoomed in”

At 33 years old, the OnlyFans muse took great care in choosing her printed bikini and showed off her beautiful, striking tan for internet users while enjoying a sunny day during her stay in Portugal. Geisy combined the look with red sunglasses and drew praise from fans.

“Perfection of nature”, extolled a follower in the comments of the publication. “This woman is a Hollywood perfection, the most beautiful thing”, shot another internet user. “You rocked this super chic bikini”, drooled a third, praising the muse.

Geisy Arruda opens up about her beauty secrets

Opened the game! Recently, Geisy Arruda revealed the secret of her beauty in an interview with UOL Splash and talked about her skincare routine at 33 years old. The OnlyFans muse stated that she is happy with her current body and that she values ​​freedom when it comes to dressing.

“We acquire it with age… with age we learn what goes well, what doesn’t, what goes well, what doesn’t go well. It took me a few years to learn this. Today I am happy the way I am. I don’t want to have the body of the drum queen, I want to have my body, I want to wear my clothes”, said the muse in the interview.

Geisy also denied the fitness muse label: “I don’t want to follow a pattern to be the fitness muse, I want to be Geisy, who likes pizza, who likes Japanese, who likes to have a beer, who likes to have a caipirinha… When I learned to accept myself, my life changed, because people were forced to accept Geisy Arruda as a human being”.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ With a pink skirt, Larissa Manoela poses with voluminous thighs and prance: “I really zoomed in”

+ Valesca Popozuda’s transparent dress shows what she hides underneath: “Miss has arrived”

+ Ex-BBB Sarah Andrade sits on the sand with dental floss on the edge of her butt: “It was breaded”