Globo changes the entire grid, cuts stars and communicates decision

The carioca broadcaster will change its main attractions to promote Criança Esperança

From next Saturday, the 13th, the Globe will start one of its most important campaigns: The Child Hopewhich will have actions throughout the entire program, until the ‘Show da Esperança’ that will air next Monday, 14th. To promote donations to the project, the station will make changes to almost all the programs on its like the Meeting with Patricia PoetO Sunday with Huck and even the Altas Horas, by Serginho Groisman.

According to Meio e Mensagem website, Globo announced the specific changes in a statement released to the advertising market. One of the first programs to receive entries about Criança Esperança will be É de Casa.

Even on Saturday, Serginho Groisman will also dedicate part of Altas Horas to spreading the message of the Globo project in partnership with UNESCO.

On Sunday, the solidarity campaign will take the last block of Domingão with Huck. Therefore, the Luciano Huck will give the last part of his program to the ‘Mesão da Esperança’, which will bring together artists answering the calls of all those who donate some value to the project.

The campaign will intensify on Monday, during the exhibition of the Meeting, as Patrícia Poeta will command the entire morning straight from Mesão da Esperança.

Powerful actor announces that he has HIV and joins the shocking list of Globo’s HIV-positive celebrities; Look Antônio Calloni, veteran heartthrob of Globo, assumes who he is married to, declares himself to his great love and reveals: “Together” Journalist exposes situation with Alan Severiano backstage at Globo and assumes: “Without shame”

On the same day, Globo also decided to cancel the exhibition of Tela Quente. With the film session off the air, the space will be occupied by the main event of Criança Esperança.

Show da Esperança will air at 10:35 pm, right after the chapter of the soap opera Pantanal and will feature the presentation of Tadeu Schmidt, Taís Araújo, Paulo Vieira and Marcos Mion.