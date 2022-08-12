GloboNews anchor says he was harassed by a politician

Reproduction / Globe 08.11.2022 Julia said she went through an uncomfortable situation

Julia Duailibi, GloboNews anchor, said she was the victim of harassment by a politician while working in Brasília. The journalist said, in an interview for “Conversa com Bial”, she received an inappropriate proposal from a deputy.

“When I started, I remember an episode that left a big impression on me, which was in the Green Room of the Chamber of Deputies. I needed a telephone, and a specific deputy had a contact who could give me that number”, he began.

“Then, he told me: ‘Meet me at 7 pm here at the Salon, and I’ll give you the phone number you want’. OK, I got there, he took a paper with the phone out of his pocket and handed it to me. take it from his hand, he picked it up, put it in his pocket and said: ‘Only if we go to dinner'”, he said.

During the report, Julia said that at the time, she responded in a professional way to stop the harassment. “”Then I said: ‘I think there’s a mistake here, because this phone is not for Julia, it’s for the newspaper I’m representing. But if you don’t want to give it to me, there’s no problem, I’ll let my editorial director know that you didn’t want to give the phone to the newspaper’. I don’t remember if it was at Folha or Estadão that he worked at the time,” she said.

With the increase of women participating in political journalism, Julia analyzed that the situation “has improved, but it is still a very difficult environment”. “A few years ago, a journalist told me about an episode where she was wearing a skirt, and a minister said: ‘If you wear a skirt, I’ll prefer to serve you,'” she said.

Andréia Sadi, who was also in the interview, pointed out the fame she had in the surroundings of the plateau. “Because we have to protect ourselves, react and take a stand, position ourselves, for example, I was famous for being brave in Brasília. But for what reason? Sadi, are you brave? Of course, because you have to be brave three times. more serious, like everything else in a woman’s life,” she said.

“And also, when you take a stand, you have to be more emphatic. But that’s what I said: ‘Hey, when we take a stand, we’re angry. When a man speaks, is he firm?’ So there you have it,” he added.