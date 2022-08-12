GloboNews journalist reveals having been harassed by deputy

Julia Dualibi revealed that she had already been harassed by a deputy while working in Brasília. In an interview with “Conversa com Bial”, the journalist said that she needed the phone number of a contact that the parliamentarian had access to and narrated the proposal made to her:

“When I started, I remember an episode that marked me a lot, which was in the Green Room of the Chamber of Deputies. I needed a phone, and a specific deputy had a contact who could give me that number”.

“Then, he told me: ‘Meet me at 7 pm here at the Salon, and I’ll give you the number you want’. Okay, I got there, he took a paper with the phone from his pocket and handed it to me. When I went to take it from his hand, he picked it up, put it in his pocket and said: ‘Only if we go to dinner’”, he continued.

The GloboNews anchor also narrated the answer given to the harasser: “I said: ‘I think there’s a mistake here, because this phone is not for Julia, it’s for the newspaper I’m representing. But if you don’t want to give it to me, there’s no problem, I’ll let my editorial director know that you didn’t want to hand the phone over to the newspaper’. I don’t remember if it was at Folha or Estadão that he worked at the time”.

Dualibi says the rise of women in journalism has “improved” the work of reporters, “but it’s still a very difficult environment.” “A few years ago, a journalist told me about an episode in which she was wearing a skirt, and a minister said: ‘If you wear a skirt, I’ll prefer to serve you,’” she says.

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link