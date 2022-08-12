God of War Ragnarok makes devs “flee” from release date

With the release of God of War Ragnarok set for November 9, some studios are reportedly “fleeing” from said window. According to Tim Gettys of the channel Kinda Funnydevs admitted to “getting out of the way” of Kratos’ new adventure to find a new space for their games.

In a live broadcast, Gettys suggested that producers who are “afraid” of the Santa Monica game will overshadow their projects and are already seeking a reassessment of their schedules. He doesn’t mention sources or direct names, but claims to have received “business calls” where some industry insiders confirmed opening the door to the competitor.

Despite the curious situation, the fact may be justified due to the popularity that God of War Ragnarok obtained, being classified as one of the most hyped first-party titles of the year. In less than 24 hours, your ad had millions of interactions on social media.

“I think we’re getting to this interesting point of God of War Ragnarok fear games,” Gettys said. “I got business calls from people who told me things that shocked me. Like ‘We’re getting out of this’, ‘We’re pulling back’, ‘We’re just giving God of War its space.’”

God of War Ragnarok will be released for PS4 and PS5.

