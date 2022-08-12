Government changes registration deadline for Pix Trucker

Truck drivers with active registration in the RNTR-C without registration of transport operation in 2022 will be able to make the self-declaration from the 15th

Last Tuesday (9), the transfers from Pix Caminhoneiro began. However, many self-employed truck drivers registered with the National Agency for Road Cargo Transport (ANTT) did not receive the aid. Out of at least 870,000 registered professionals, only 21% of those registered were entitled to receive the two installments of R$ 1,000, which corresponds to 190,000 truck drivers.

necessary data

According to the company responsible for processing data from Pix Caminhoneiro, Dataprev, the driver should have the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTR-C) in force on May 31. In addition to having an active registration and having a record of road freight transport on July 27, 2022. It was also necessary to have a CPF and CNH in good standing.

Thus, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the truck drivers who were awarded the two installments for July and August, totaling R$ 2 thousand, had their registration data regularized and the transport operations were duly registered. at ANTT this year.

How to regularize the registration?

However, the deadline for self-declaration has been changed. Therefore, truck drivers with active registration in the RNTR-C without registration of transport operation in 2022 will be able to self-declare between August 15th and 29th on the Emprega Brasil Portal or on the Digital Work Card app (available for Android and iOS ).

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

Thus, after regularized, the transfer of the first and second installments of Pix Caminhoneiro will be carried out on September 6th. If it is not regularized in time, the professional will not be entitled to the first three installments of the aid.

In addition, the amount will be available at Caixa Tem for withdrawal for 90 days. After this period, the amount will be returned to the federal accounts if it has not been moved by the truck driver.

