Government negotiates with South Korea to build a Samsung chip factory in Brazil

According to the minister, the intention is to build a factory capable of producing chips that can supply local industry and even other countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa.

We have a memorandum of understanding with the government of South Korea. They are talking to Samsung about the possibility of creating a hub in Brazil.

The government of Brazil signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to join efforts in favor of construction of a semiconductor factory on national soil. According to the communications minister, Fábio Faria, the negotiations revolve around Samsung.

If this factory is confirmed on Brazilian soil, the construction of the plant must be the responsibility of the private sector, and the federal and state governments must offer tax benefits, exemptions and other incentives.

For now, Samsung has not yet commented on the matter, but the Korean manufacturer has been much courted by several countries, as the global chip crisis has brought into focus the fragility of the global semiconductor chain.

In addition, with the crisis between China and Taiwan escalating more and more, the world does not want to be dependent on the factories that are installed on the island and even on Chinese territory.

Therefore, the United States, Europe and now Brazil seek to attract these manufacturers to ensure that we do not have a major shortage of components in the coming years.