Government squandered money paying Emergency Aid to the deceased

According to the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), the government paid Emergency Aid to more than 135,000 people killed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. This measure caused a loss of R$ 336.1 million to the public coffers. When analyzing all payments made irregularly, the loss reaches R$ 9.4 billion.

The installments of Emergency Aid were in the amount of R$ 600 and, after a few months, this amount was reduced. Payments took place in 2020 and 2021 in order to serve the population most impacted by the pandemic.

The benefit was also irregularly paid to government employees, minors and politicians in elected positions. In addition, almost 2 million Brazilians with a formal employment relationship received improperly. A total of 58,900 members of the Armed Forces were benefited without being entitled.

The percentage of undue payments reached 7.7% of the total number of beneficiaries during the two years, which is equivalent to 5.2 million Brazilians.

By December 2021, R$231.4 billion had been paid to 68.2 million citizens.

The CGU asked the Ministry of Citizenship to develop some form of return of payments made to dead people. In response, according to the folder, there was an improvement in the evaluation process.

The benefit was distributed unevenly to the following groups:

People with a family income higher than the allowed: 1,186,259;

Persons with a formal employment relationship: 1,982,919;

Retirees: 867,927;

Killed: 135,709;

Under 18s: 411.

Criteria for receiving Emergency Aid

Emergency Aid was created due to population pressure to soften the impacts caused by the Covid-19. For participation in the program, certain criteria were established. Look.

Be over 18 years old;

Not having a formal CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) registration or being a public servant;

Not receiving any type of social security benefit from the INSS (National Social Security Institute), assistance benefit or any other type of income distribution program except Bolsa Família;

Have a monthly family income per capita of up to half a minimum wage (R$522.50 in 2020) or a total monthly family income of up to three minimum wages (R$3,135)

Not having received more than BRL 28,559.70 in 2018;

Be registered in the Single Registry.

Emergency Aid was limited to 2 members per family. Individual taxpayers and Individual Microentrepreneurs were also entitled.

