Gracyanne and Ludmilla train together and the singer exposes revealing secrets of the fitness muse

This Thursday morning (11), Gracyanne Barbosa and Ludmilla met at the gym and recorded the moment in a humorous video on Instagram. The two had a lot of fun during the meeting and the singer even joked with her friend, revealing how the fitness muse trains.

“I already got Gracy’s secret, she does it slowly [o exercício], concentrated. The problem is that it’s too heavy. She concentrates and goes. A thousand kilos”, joked the singer. Gracyanne took the statement with laughter, squeezing her friend’s thigh to see if she was contracting her muscles correctly.

Ludmilla makes special revelation about new album

New coming? Recently, the singer Ludmilla made a point of telling fans the next steps in her career. The artist revealed that she is about to release another pagode album, from her musical project “Numanic”.

“They’re taking advantage of my pagodeira cycle, right people, because then my pop era will come with everything and a little more. I have about three albums ready. Three! Hits, okay? After the pagode, we’ll come banging on the pop’s. Pop’s, trap’s and funk’s. It’s a little surprise that I can’t talk about, but it’s coming!”, revealed Ludmilla.

