Gusttavo Lima will receive R$ 1 million from the city hall of Sertão de Pernambuco

Without fanfare, the Municipality of Serra Talhada, managed by the PT, in the backlands of Pernambuco, is hiring the singer Gusttavo Lima for a performance in the city.

The national singer’s show is scheduled for the date of September 7, during the September 2022 festivities in the municipality.

The artist will receive R$ 1 million according to Inexigibilidade 009/2022.

Another artist who will sing on September 4th, Wesley Safadãowill receive “a little less” from the Municipality of Serra Talhada.

The artist Safadão’s fee was “only” R$ 700 thousand (seven hundred thousand reais).

Saw Carved is managed by the PT, with the PT mayor Marcia Conrado.



Less than a month ago, ex-President Lula was in the city, campaigning with the PSB and PT. He introduced the ally Danilo Cabral and the candidate for the senate Teresa Leitão.

NATIONAL CONTROVERSIES

The two artists have been going through national controversies in Justice and in the Public Ministry, over the values ​​of the fees with city halls in the interior.

In June of this year, amid the controversy over the CPI do SertanejoGusttavo Lima had his show at the famous Banana Festival canceled by the Bahia Court of Justice.

The decision to call the artist was made by the mayor of Teolândia, Maria Baitinga de Santana (Progressistas), who claimed “to have a dream of meeting the singer”.

The fee paid by the Bahian City Hall was R$ 704 thousand at the time. But Serra is paying more, R$ 1 million.

winter’s festival

Singer’s controversies

Gusttavo Lima is already known because of controversies on social networks, previously the singer was involved in one when exposing himself in a live crying and saying he is not a thief.