Gusttavo Lima wins decision against RR server who asked for compensation for having a cell phone number mentioned in music | Roraima

The singer Gusttavo Lima won, this Wednesday (10), the lawsuit in court asking for the payment of compensation of R$ 48,400 for moral damages to a public servant in Roraima. The information was passed on to g1 by the artist’s advice.

The process began in June of this year, when the 49-year-old servant asked for compensation, arguing that he had his phone number quoted in an excerpt from the song “Bloqueado”, hit by the sertanejo. of the song, receives many calls and messages.

The g1 contacted the public servant’s defense, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.

About a month after the initiation of the process, there was a conciliation hearing between the parties, but the singer rejected the proposed agreement.

The song “Blocked” is the most played song on radio in the first half of 2022, according to a survey by monitoring company Crowley. The song was released in August of last year.

In “Blocked”, Gusttavo Lima narrates the story of a man in love who tries to contact an old love, but remembers that he was blocked. It is in the chorus of the song that the phone number is mentioned. The track, however, does not mention the area code of any region of the country.

In the new decision, the judge of the 1st Special Civil Court, in the Court of Justice of Roraima, Erasmo Hallysson Souza de Campos, understood that it is “relevant to state that the server did not demonstrate that it had suffered exceptional losses by receiving calls and messages”, since who received 14 text messages and four missed calls.

The magistrate also pointed out that of the messages received, only one had nudity content and the others alluded to the lyrics of the song.

“There was no repercussion that affected the attributes of the applicant’s personality, a situation that cannot automatically generate off-balance sheet compensation. For these reasons, the dismissal of the initial request is a necessary measure”, quotes an excerpt from the decision.

Also according to the document, the phone number is different from the one mentioned in the song and Roraima’s area code is not present in the lyrics of the song.

In a note sent to g1, Gusttavo Lima’s advice pointed out that the artist is just the performer of the song. “The composers are the people who create the work and enter a random number, without indicating who it is, let alone the area code,” he said.

Other cases with the same number

The situation of a public servant in Roraima is similar to that of a saleswoman who lives in Fátima do Sul, in the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul, and a businessman from Ribeirão Preto, in São Paulo. They all have the same song number.

In the song, the phone number is mentioned in the phrases before the chorus. The clip, released in November 2021, already has more than 156.7 million views on Gusttavo Lima’s official YouTube channel.

