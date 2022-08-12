Health rules out death from “monkey smallpox” and Dourados has first confirmed case

The analysis of a case of death of a resident of Camapuã resulted in a negative diagnosis for Monkeypox, according to an official note from the SES (Secretary of State for Health) passed on this morning (12) to the Dourados News.





The 31-year-old man died on August 6 on suspicion of being infected with the virus. He was admitted to the Campo Grande Regional Hospital on the 1st.





Genetic materials were collected and sent to a laboratory at a federal university in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), where the test was ‘not detectable’.





The update of the SES Epidemiological Report this Friday (12) also confirmed the first case of ‘monkey smallpox’ in Dourados. The male patient undergoes treatment at home.





Two new cases of Monkeypox were recorded between Tuesday (9) and today (12).





Thus, the State starts to accumulate ten positive diagnoses, eight discarded, in addition to 22 cases being treated as suspects.





All confirmations in the state are male, according to data from Cievs-MS (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Mato Grosso do Sul).





The distribution of notifications of this disease divided by municipality can be seen in full in the following table:









Epidemiological bulletin prepared based on data from Cievs-MS (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Mato Grosso do Sul) – (Credit: Reproduction/SES)





What is ‘Monkeypox’?





O ‘monkeypox virus‘, although known to cause ‘monkeypox’, is a virus that infects rodents in Africa, and monkeys are likely accidental hosts, just like humans.





Until May 2022, all outbreaks of ‘Monkeypox’ were restricted to the African continent, however, the disease has spread around the world and currently has community transmission in several countries besides Brazil.















