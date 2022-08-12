Heiress rejects grandmother’s 22 billion fortune



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/10/2022 09:43

08/10/2022 09:43

A descendant of the founders of the multinational Basf, a multinational chemical company with revenues of 78 billion euros, Marlene Engelhorn, 30 years old, has publicly stated that she will reject 90% of the inheritance left by her grandmother, of 4.2 billion euros. 21.9 billion).

The 95-year-old, Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, had announced her desire to leave her fortune to the literature student at the University of Vienna, the capital of her home country. However, the young woman believes that money will not make her happy and that she “did nothing” to receive her fortune.

“When the announcement was made (that I would receive the grandmother’s money), I realized that I could not be really happy. I thought to myself that something was wrong,” Marlene said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

“This is not a matter of wanting, but a matter of justice. I did nothing to receive this inheritance. It was pure luck in the birth lottery. A coincidence,” he added. Engelhorn also highlighted that the grandmother handled her decision well. “She gave her enormous freedom to do whatever she wanted,” she said.

Marlene Engelhorn is a member of the Millionaires for Humanity organization, which advocates that millionaires and billionaires be “taxed the same as workers”. The group has more than 80 members – including Disney heiress Abigail Disney.

The statement, considered “controversial”, reverberated the billionaire’s name in the international press and made her grant other interviews talking about taxing the super-rich.

In the chat, she also commented that she still doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the money and called some acts of benevolence announced by millionaires and billionaires as “neofeudalism” disguised as charity, since they, even when they let go of their riches, have the power to decide where they will be sent.