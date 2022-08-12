Heverton does not spare Cuca and sends a message to Atlético coach

Photo: Atletico Heverton Guimaraes

Cuca was criticized by Heverton Guimarães after Atlético fell in Libertadores. In the edition of ‘Donos da Bola MG’, the presenter of the Band believes that the coach was a victim of his own choices and used Marcelo Gallardo as a justification.

Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion in 2021, Cuca resigned in December last year. Without him, the club found it difficult to find a new coach. Turkish Mohamed was the last option and was recently fired.

For this year, Cuca had decided not to accept any new projects, but was convinced by leaders to return. The club believed that with the return, the chances of winning the Libertadores would be greater.

Unlike Cuca, Gallardo has been coaching River Plate for years, despite several invitations to leave the Argentine club. Heverton extolled the commander of the Millionaires.

“It’s the fault of a Cuca who was a victim of his own professional projects, a Cuca dressing up as Marcelo Gallardo and understanding that the perpetuity of work will not make you a champion every year, but, above all, go for what you defend so much, which is the process, sequence. Dressing up as Gallardo and understanding that the perpetuity of work needs to happen, because this business of coming, training and leaving doesn’t work. Yesterday, Cuca was a victim of his own choices. It took a disorganized, loose team, but made the team play a lot against Palmeiras in both games. Got by the wayside once again,” he said.

Cuca raises the tone at the collective

Visibly irritated, Atlético’s coach harshly criticized Eduardo Vargas, who was sent off in the final minutes. According to him, the Chilean could not have had that behavior and will make a decision after hearing the player.

“There is no explanation for being expelled in a decision. An experienced guy, from the national team, who will take the penalty. There’s no explanation. I want to hear something from him and then make a decision”, said the coach.

On Sunday, Atlético faces Coritiba, at 11 am, for the Brasileirão. Galo is seventh with 32 points.

– As difficult as it is, you have to have balance and start over. There is the Brazilian Championship. The lead is far away, but we have to think now game by game from Sunday in Curitiba.