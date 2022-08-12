Honda CG 160 Titan and Fan 2023: price, photos, colors and technical details

At Honda CG 160 Titan and Fan 2023 are arriving at the brand’s dealerships this August. As we report here on MOTOR previously, the only novelties for the two versions of the best-selling motorcycle in Brazil are the new colors. This Thursday, August 11, the manufacturer officially released information about prices, colors, technical specifications and photos with the unpublished paintings.

The 2023 model of the CG 160 Start still remains, which will also have a new color with an announcement scheduled for September. Regarding the 2022 model, there was increase of values ​​up to R$ 440.

See the prices for the 2023 Honda CG line:

2022 2023 Difference Honda CG 160 Fan BRL 13,480 BRL 13,880 + BRL 400 Honda CG 160 Titan BRL 14,620 BRL 15,060 + BRL 440

Honda CG 160 Fan and Titan 2023 Image: Honda

What are the new colors of the CG 160?

Reaching its 46th year of sales in Brazil, the CG 160 has achieved sales records in 2022. Since when it evolved into this larger engine, going from 150 to 160, the model had never sold so much in the country. Without touching the mechanical and structural parts, Honda gave new colors to the bike.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Honda CG 160 2023 Image: Honda

In the case of Fan, the details are more subtle and now has silver color, in place of the old blue, joining the black and red options. For Titan, the big news is the metallic silver with wheels and red fairing detailsreplacing the gold paintwork of the 2022 model. In addition, the pearl red and metallic gray were kept.

SEE TOO:

Honda CG 160 2023 Image: Honda

CG 160 2023 engine and performance

There have been no technical changes for the 2023 CG model. The same single-cylinder flex with 162.7 cc of displacement, which yields 15.1 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 1.54 kgfm of torque at 7,000 rpm, was maintained. The brakes are of the combined type (CBS), which divides the braking between the rear and the front axle.

Honda CG 160 2023 Image: Honda

DATA SHEET – HONDA CG 160 2023

Honda CG 160 Titan 2023 Honda CG 160 Fan 2023 PRICE BRL 15,060 BRL 13,880 MOTOR 1 cylinder, 162.7cc 1 cylinder, 162.7cc FOOD Electronic injection Electronic injection COOLING Air Air FUEL Gasoline and/or ethanol Gasoline and/or ethanol ETHANOL POWER 15.1 hp at 8,000 rpm 15.1 hp at 8,000 rpm GASOLINE POWER 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm TORQUE ETHANOL 1.54 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm 1.54 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm TORQUE GASOLINE 1.40 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm 1.40 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm CONSUMPTION Not disclosed Not disclosed DIAMETER x COURSE 57.3 x 63.0 mm 57.3 x 63.0 mm EXCHANGE 5 speeds, manual 5 speeds, manual CHASSIS diamond frame diamond frame LENGTH 1,996 mm 1,996 mm WIDTH 746 mm 746 mm HEIGHT 1,087 mm 1,087 mm BETWEEN AXLES 1,315 mm 1,315 mm GROUND DISTANCE 170 mm 170 mm SEAT HEIGHT 790 mm 790 mm WEIGHT 117 kg 116 kg TANK 16.1 liters 16.1 liters BRAKES combined combined FRONT BRAKE Disc / 240mm Disc / 240mm REAR BRAKE Drum / 130 mm Drum / 130 mm FRONT TIRE 80/100 18M/C 47P 80/100 18M/C 47P REAR TIRE 90/90- 18M/C REINF 57P 90/90- 18M/C REINF 57P FRONT SUSPENSION Telescopic fork / 135 mm Telescopic fork / 135 mm REAR SUSPENSION Two shock absorbers / 106 mm Two shock absorbers / 106 mm COLORS Metallic Silver, Metallic Gray and Pearl Red. Metallic Silver, Black and Pearl Red

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD