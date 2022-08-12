Honda CG 160 Titan and Fan 2023: price, photos, colors and technical details

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Honda CG 160 Titan and Fan 2023: price, photos, colors and technical details 1 Views

At Honda CG 160 Titan and Fan 2023 are arriving at the brand’s dealerships this August. As we report here on MOTOR previously, the only novelties for the two versions of the best-selling motorcycle in Brazil are the new colors. This Thursday, August 11, the manufacturer officially released information about prices, colors, technical specifications and photos with the unpublished paintings.

The 2023 model of the CG 160 Start still remains, which will also have a new color with an announcement scheduled for September. Regarding the 2022 model, there was increase of values ​​up to R$ 440.

See the prices for the 2023 Honda CG line:

20222023Difference
Honda CG 160 FanBRL 13,480BRL 13,880+ BRL 400
Honda CG 160 TitanBRL 14,620BRL 15,060+ BRL 440
Honda CG 160 2023
Honda CG 160 Fan and Titan 2023
Image: Honda

What are the new colors of the CG 160?

Reaching its 46th year of sales in Brazil, the CG 160 has achieved sales records in 2022. Since when it evolved into this larger engine, going from 150 to 160, the model had never sold so much in the country. Without touching the mechanical and structural parts, Honda gave new colors to the bike.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Honda CG 160 2023
Honda CG 160 2023
Image: Honda

In the case of Fan, the details are more subtle and now has silver color, in place of the old blue, joining the black and red options. For Titan, the big news is the metallic silver with wheels and red fairing detailsreplacing the gold paintwork of the 2022 model. In addition, the pearl red and metallic gray were kept.

SEE TOO:

Honda CG 160 2023
Honda CG 160 2023
Image: Honda

CG 160 2023 engine and performance

There have been no technical changes for the 2023 CG model. The same single-cylinder flex with 162.7 cc of displacement, which yields 15.1 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 1.54 kgfm of torque at 7,000 rpm, was maintained. The brakes are of the combined type (CBS), which divides the braking between the rear and the front axle.

Honda CG 160 2023
Honda CG 160 2023
Image: Honda

DATA SHEET – HONDA CG 160 2023

Honda CG 160 Titan 2023

Honda CG 160 Fan 2023

PRICE BRL 15,060BRL 13,880
MOTOR1 cylinder, 162.7cc1 cylinder, 162.7cc
FOODElectronic injection Electronic injection
COOLINGAirAir
FUELGasoline and/or ethanolGasoline and/or ethanol
ETHANOL POWER15.1 hp at 8,000 rpm15.1 hp at 8,000 rpm
GASOLINE POWER14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm
TORQUE ETHANOL1.54 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm1.54 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm
TORQUE GASOLINE1.40 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm1.40 kgf.m at 7,000 rpm
CONSUMPTIONNot disclosedNot disclosed
DIAMETER x COURSE57.3 x 63.0 mm57.3 x 63.0 mm
EXCHANGE5 speeds, manual5 speeds, manual
CHASSISdiamond framediamond frame
LENGTH1,996 mm1,996 mm
WIDTH746 mm746 mm
HEIGHT1,087 mm1,087 mm
BETWEEN AXLES1,315 mm1,315 mm
GROUND DISTANCE170 mm170 mm
SEAT HEIGHT790 mm790 mm
WEIGHT117 kg116 kg
TANK16.1 liters16.1 liters
BRAKEScombinedcombined
FRONT BRAKEDisc / 240mmDisc / 240mm
REAR BRAKEDrum / 130 mmDrum / 130 mm
FRONT TIRE80/100 18M/C 47P80/100 18M/C 47P
REAR TIRE90/90- 18M/C REINF 57P90/90- 18M/C REINF 57P
FRONT SUSPENSIONTelescopic fork / 135 mmTelescopic fork / 135 mm
REAR SUSPENSIONTwo shock absorbers / 106 mmTwo shock absorbers / 106 mm
COLORSMetallic Silver, Metallic Gray and Pearl Red.Metallic Silver, Black and Pearl Red

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

‘It is not true that banks lose money with PIX’, says president of the Central Bank | Economy

The president of the Central Bank of Brazil (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved