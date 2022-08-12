Horoscope: Know what to expect for your sign this Friday the 12th

Virginia Gaia 08/11/2022 – 21:31 Share

You were born to shine! Do you doubt this statement? Well, I would say that it represents the natural way of things, which is when you have – or find – the way to realize your personal tendencies and talents throughout your life. Forget canned formulas for success: success comes from being what we are and also allowing others to be what they are. This Friday, the 12th, heaven wants beauty, naturalness and fulfillment!

along with the Full moon we also had the ticket of the bright planet Venus in the glowing sign of Leo. And, as all Fridays were interpreted by the wise Chaldean magicians, from the time of ancient Babylon, as being of Venus, then it will be the day to celebrate that celestial body that, after the Sun and the Moon, is the one that shines most in the world. sky. When it passes through the sign of Leo – whose symbolic ruler is the Sun, our star-king giver of light and life – Venus manifests its beauty in the form of authenticity.

It is not by chance that Venus rules beauty and everything that is most valuable in life, including wealth and relationships. Its outstanding brilliance is not only due to the distance it is from the Earth, but especially because of the composition of its atmosphere, which has light-reflecting properties. This brilliance, of course, was noticed from the beginning by our ancestors, in different cultures, also serving as a reference for the formulation of calendars that guided the social organization and also for the accomplishment of magical practices.

The visual prominence of Venus in the sky has also given this planet countless names and nicknames throughout history. As it is always close to the Sun, its visibility is for a short time, always before dawn, in the East, or just after sunset. Sun, to the west, passing the visible horizon moments later. These two Venus moments gave her the names of Morning Star and Evening Star or simply, eve. The name “star” is because it took some time to fully understand the celestial dynamics and realize that it was a planet. In the meantime, it had yet another stellar designation: Dalva star.

Among so many names, one stands out in particular: Lucifer. Yes, before being a fallen angel, Lucifer was one of the names for the planet Venus, as it means “light bearer”, referring once again to the remarkable brightness of this fascinating celestial body. Anyway, although the planet has never been related to anything demonic, here’s a good reason to stay, this Friday, as the devil likes it.

It is only worth remembering that, even on this last working day of the week, the Full Moon enters the sign of Pisces, where everything is synonymous with solvency and heightened senses. So, beware of excesses!

Watch: with the body lit up in a little less than its totality, the Full Moon ascends to the East after 6:30 pm, shortly after sunset, keeping us company until dawn. Amid constellation of aquariusthe queen of the night will cross the sky towards the West having, to the North, Sadalmelik and widethe stars Alpha and thetarespectively, of this stellar set and, to the south, fomalhautthe Alpha star of the constellation of Pisces Austrinusthe southern fish that is at the feet of the mythical Ganymede, the waterman. During this period, the Moon will still be at the same longitude as Deneb Adigethe alpha star of the boreal Swan constellation.

Important : you are much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the Ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Learn more about astrology, birth charts and the role of the astrologer in this article.

Visit: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: the day brings a lot of sensitivity, Aries. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health and pay attention to the quality of your sleep.

Bull: think about the future, but beware of over-expectation and the possibility of dispersion, Taurus. You have to dream with your feet on the ground.

Twins: you are in the spotlight and you can show all your talents, Gemini. But it is necessary to cultivate a good relationship with people, especially those who exercise leadership.

Cancer: the day promises many possibilities for learning, Cancer. Try to pay attention to your surroundings.

Lion: the day promises a lot of magnetism and a touch of mystery, leonine. Seduction and sexuality issues are on the rise, so enjoy.

Virgin: pay attention to people and know how to listen more than talk, Virgo. Make good partnerships without, however, creating excessive expectations.

Lb: Get organized, Libra. The day can be quite productive, getting your work done, but you need to focus on the little things.

Scorpion: You’re creative, Scorpio. Take the opportunity to seek new solutions to old problems, thinking about your needs.

Sagittarius: be flexible and pay more attention to your intimate life, Sagittarius. It’s time to take care of being lighter and introspective.

Capricorn: make contacts and work things out, Capricorn. Your mind is busy, so take the opportunity to meet people, just be careful with your words.

Aquarium: you need to think about what is a priority and solve what needs to be solved, Aquarius. Beware of overspending.

Fish: you are full of energy and very magnetic, Pisces. Use your intuition in favor to know what needs to be a priority.